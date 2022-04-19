Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer after two bodies were found. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Inquests have opened into the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in their home in Cromer.

Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both 83-years-old, were discovered in The Warren, a quiet residential neighbourhood in the seaside town, on April 4.

At a brief hearing at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday (April 19), Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, said that a friend and neighbour had entered the home and found Mr Lawrie who was believed to be dead.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The ambulance and police were called to the scene but he was not capable of resuscitation.

Mr Lawrie, a retired lecturer, was born in Edinburgh on November 11, 1938, the inquest opening heard, while Mrs Lawrie, who was born in Harlow in Essex on February 14, 1939, was a retired hairdressing lecturer.

The coroner said that post-mortems had been carried out.

She said the cause of death for Mr Lawrie was a hemorrhage due to an incision caused to his lower right leg.

Mrs Lawrie's cause of death was a severe head injury, she said.

Mr Lawrie's inquest will take place on January 6 next year while his wife's inquest has been listed for January 24.

The couple were well-regarded in the area and had been prominent members of the Royal Cromer Golf Club.

Mr Lawrie was captain of the club in 1985.

Mrs Lawrie was Lady Captain in 1993 and the Lady President between 2016 and 2018.

She was also a member of Cromer Flower Club and for a time she served as the group's chairperson.

It is believed Mr Lawrie also ran a local neighbourhood watch group.

Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After the couple had been found, neighbours spoke of how their close-knit community had been shattered by the news of the deaths of the husband and wife who had moved to the area approximately ten years ago.The woman who cleaned the couple's house every week said they were "very friendly", while a near neighbour said they were "very well thought of and well-regarded".

At the time, Chris Burgess, senior investigating officer detective inspector of Norfolk police, said: "We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing."



