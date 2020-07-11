‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Fears have been raised and dozens of objections put in against plans for a pig farm in a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site off Aldborough Road, Aldborourgh, where there are plans to demolish four existing buildings to make way for two new pig sheds and another building. Picture: Google StreetView The site off Aldborough Road, Aldborourgh, where there are plans to demolish four existing buildings to make way for two new pig sheds and another building. Picture: Google StreetView

Concerns over possible smell, noise, vermin, traffic and environmental impact have been raised in scores of objections sent to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) over the plans for Rectory Farm in Aldborough.

But the agent for the applicant, D W Filby and Son, say the farm would be better for the animals and more environmentally-friendly than what is already there.

The applicant says they want to replace an existing operation at the Aldborough Road site - where 1,000 pigs are kept inside and 1,000 are kept outside - with two 60-metre long sheds to house 1,900 pigs.

The pigs would be kept inside from when they are 28 days old until they reach 105kg - their ‘finished’ weight - after 20 weeks, when they would be taken off-site for slaughter.

The application, by agents Ian Pick Associates, says: “The proposed buildings will be used for the rearing and finishing of pigs on a straw-based high welfare rearing system. The scheme would result in an overall reduction in the amount of livestock housed at Rectory Farm.”

You may also want to watch:

But objectors, including Aldborough and Thurgarton Parish Council, say the plans really amounted to a new farm, which would have a huge impact on the village.

The parish council’s submission said: “None of the local residents we have been in contact with are able to recall there being pigs on site for a great number of years. This application is not for a reduction and should be considered for what it is – a new development.”

The parish council said the farm would be “totally at odds” with the character of the village.

It said: “It will not be enhanced by hundreds of tons of manure rotting away on a pad attracting flies and rats. The noise from almost 2,000 pigs is certainly not a part of the village experience.”

The council also raised fears over possible flooding, noise from cooling fans and vehicle movements.

Dozens of other objections echoed the concerns, including one which read: “I have not seen any pigs at the farm and I think it should stay that way, in no small part because I simply cannot see how large lorries would regularly be able to navigate in and out of the village with notable difficulty and disruption.”

One submission in favour of the plans said: “I eat meat and would rather my meat is produced in this country than any other, with that in mind I must support British farmers, especially those on my doorstep.”