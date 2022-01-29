News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Walker captures fabulous coastal photos and boosts hospice appeal

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:18 PM January 29, 2022
An image from Alan Percy's fundraisin

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. A seal at Horsey (taken from 6 metres with a zoom lens). - Credit: Alan Percy

Capturing the beauty of Norfolk's coastline on camera has provided the perfect platform for a man's fund-raiser for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

Alan Percy, 45, from Costessey, hiked 117kms (73 miles) along the Norfolk Coast Path for the challenge in just three days. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Looking towards Great Yarmouth. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Looking towards Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Alan Percy

Mr Percy, a retail manager at a kitchen shop in Norwich, said he wanted to combine taking time out after the festive period with helping a good cause.

He said: "After Christmas - which is months of chaos in retail - I wanted a challenge, and a couple of days walking somewhere peaceful so decided on the Norfolk coast walk, from Great Yarmouth to Hunstanton over three days.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Cromer Pier.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Cromer Pier. - Credit: Alan Percy

"I thought it would be great opportunity to raise some money for an amazing local charity and combine it with my love of photography."

Mr Percy has raised more than £300 for the hospice, already exceeding his target of £200. 

He added: “The walk was great - I was blessed with good weather on days one and three.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Cley next the sea.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Cley next the sea. - Credit: Alan Percy

Most Read

  1. 1 Food review, The Crawfish Inn, Thursford: ‘Massive value for money'
  2. 2 Tribute paid to much-loved dad who died in cycling accident
  3. 3 Lily, 13, 'excited' as first novel hits book shops
  1. 4 Swap shop for women's clothing opens in Cromer
  2. 5 Ziggurat in pub's deer park could stay for good
  3. 6 School celebrates being Norfolk's first to gain LGBTQ+ inclusion award
  4. 7 Weather warning as strong winds set to hit parts of Norfolk this weekend
  5. 8 What happens when the Norfolk Coast Path falls into the sea?
  6. 9 People come 'from all over the country' to try this Norfolk seafood platter
  7. 10 New boss hopes to put his own stamp on Sheringham cafe

"Day two was drizzly, but for January, overall, the weather was on my side."

Mr Percy said this was his second fund-raiser for hospice. 

He said: "Back in the first lockdown, I did another, much shorter walk, to raise money for the facility after a good friend lost a close family member who was cared for by the wonderful staff there.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Morston.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Morston. - Credit: Alan Percy

"My recent walking excursion seemed like a fantastic opportunity to support them again, and I am so pleased to have raised over £300 for the staff and patients.”

Carol Plunkett, the fund-raising manager at the charitable fund behind the hospice, said: “We would like to thank Alan for embarking on this fantastic way to raise money for patients and staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge.  

"We are always heartened to hear that a family member or friend wants to do something in recognition of the vital treatment of one of our patients. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Hunstanton. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Alan Percy

“As well as raising over £300 for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge, Alan has kindly allowed us to use some of his wonderful images as framed artwork at the facility, to help brighten up the walls.”

Mr Percy posted photographic updates to his Twitter account, @TractorWalking, throughout his journey.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Looking out to the sunrise at Great Yarmouth. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Looking out to the sunrise at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Alan Percy

Donations to the appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-percy4

A caring service: The hospice, past and present

Priscilla Bacon Lodge is a specialist inpatient facility for patients with complex palliative care needs, and has been based in Unthank Road, Norwich, for the past 40 years.

Lady Priscilla Bacon was president of the appeal to raise  £250,000 to build the home in the grounds of Colman Hospital in the late 1970s.

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich.

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The hospice is part of the Norfolk Community Healthy and Care (NCH&C) NHS trust, and Mr Percy was fundraising on behalf of the trust's charitable fund. 

The lodge is to be replaced by a new, state-of-the-art facility on land next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The EDP has backed the appeal for the much-needed centre, which is nearing its target.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Holkham.

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Holkham. - Credit: Alan Percy

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Cley next the sea. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Cley next the sea. - Credit: Alan Percy

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Hunstanton. 

An image from Alan Percy's fundraising walk around the Norfolk coast. Hunstanton. - Credit: Alan Percy



Norfolk

Don't Miss

A Norfolk recycling centre.

Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Reception and Year one pupils from Millfield Primary School in North Walsham studied their local are

10-year-old town centre deli announces sudden closure

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Holt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre has been much-loved by families for generations

New group's bid to take over Holt Hall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon