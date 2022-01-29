Gallery
Walker captures fabulous coastal photos and boosts hospice appeal
- Credit: Alan Percy
Capturing the beauty of Norfolk's coastline on camera has provided the perfect platform for a man's fund-raiser for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge.
Alan Percy, 45, from Costessey, hiked 117kms (73 miles) along the Norfolk Coast Path for the challenge in just three days.
Mr Percy, a retail manager at a kitchen shop in Norwich, said he wanted to combine taking time out after the festive period with helping a good cause.
He said: "After Christmas - which is months of chaos in retail - I wanted a challenge, and a couple of days walking somewhere peaceful so decided on the Norfolk coast walk, from Great Yarmouth to Hunstanton over three days.
"I thought it would be great opportunity to raise some money for an amazing local charity and combine it with my love of photography."
Mr Percy has raised more than £300 for the hospice, already exceeding his target of £200.
He added: “The walk was great - I was blessed with good weather on days one and three.
"Day two was drizzly, but for January, overall, the weather was on my side."
Mr Percy said this was his second fund-raiser for hospice.
He said: "Back in the first lockdown, I did another, much shorter walk, to raise money for the facility after a good friend lost a close family member who was cared for by the wonderful staff there.
"My recent walking excursion seemed like a fantastic opportunity to support them again, and I am so pleased to have raised over £300 for the staff and patients.”
Carol Plunkett, the fund-raising manager at the charitable fund behind the hospice, said: “We would like to thank Alan for embarking on this fantastic way to raise money for patients and staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge.
"We are always heartened to hear that a family member or friend wants to do something in recognition of the vital treatment of one of our patients.
“As well as raising over £300 for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge, Alan has kindly allowed us to use some of his wonderful images as framed artwork at the facility, to help brighten up the walls.”
Mr Percy posted photographic updates to his Twitter account, @TractorWalking, throughout his journey.
Donations to the appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-percy4
A caring service: The hospice, past and present
Priscilla Bacon Lodge is a specialist inpatient facility for patients with complex palliative care needs, and has been based in Unthank Road, Norwich, for the past 40 years.
Lady Priscilla Bacon was president of the appeal to raise £250,000 to build the home in the grounds of Colman Hospital in the late 1970s.
The hospice is part of the Norfolk Community Healthy and Care (NCH&C) NHS trust, and Mr Percy was fundraising on behalf of the trust's charitable fund.
The lodge is to be replaced by a new, state-of-the-art facility on land next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
The EDP has backed the appeal for the much-needed centre, which is nearing its target.