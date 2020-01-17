Air ambulance called to medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to an incident in Sheringham.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.02am on Friday, January 17 with reports of a person in cardiac arrest in St Peters Road, Sheringham.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, community first responder, one ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Crews are still at the scene."

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "We were dispatched to a medical emergency in Sheringham at 11.46am."

A fire crew from Sheringham helped the police, from about 11.50am, a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.