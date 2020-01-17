Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance called to medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 13:26 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 17 January 2020

An air ambulance was called to Sheringham. Picture shows a generic air ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

An air ambulance was called to Sheringham. Picture shows a generic air ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

An air ambulance was called to an incident in Sheringham.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.02am on Friday, January 17 with reports of a person in cardiac arrest in St Peters Road, Sheringham.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, community first responder, one ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Crews are still at the scene."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "We were dispatched to a medical emergency in Sheringham at 11.46am."

A fire crew from Sheringham helped the police, from about 11.50am, a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast step closer

Proposed McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: NNDC planning documents

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Much-missed restaurant could return to town

Plans for new Holt restaurant on site of former Yetmans. Norwich Road view with No 37 to left and No 39 to right. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ James Lee Studio

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Villagers who lost local shop set to open new community store

Bodham parish councillor Callum Ringer, who is hoping to open a community shop run by a mix of paid staff and volunteers. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast step closer

Proposed McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: NNDC planning documents

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Much-missed restaurant could return to town

Plans for new Holt restaurant on site of former Yetmans. Norwich Road view with No 37 to left and No 39 to right. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ James Lee Studio

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Villagers who lost local shop set to open new community store

Bodham parish councillor Callum Ringer, who is hoping to open a community shop run by a mix of paid staff and volunteers. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Man jailed for ignoring warning to stay away from girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Coastguard and air ambulance called to help woman on coast

Sheringham Coastguard were tasked on Thursday, January 16 to provide back up for Wells Coastguard at Blakeney. Photo: EAAA

Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Air ambulance called to medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to Sheringham. Picture shows a generic air ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

Independent store raises £19,500 for Norfolk charities

Sophie Williams, EAAA Community Fundraising Area Manager was presented with the �7256 donation by Chris Green, Wroxham General Manager. Picture: Roys
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists