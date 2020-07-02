Search

Advanced search

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

PUBLISHED: 07:12 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 02 July 2020

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Archant

An 84-year-old man who fell into a fishing pond and struggled for more than an hour to keep afloat was dramatically rescued by members of his family.

Barry Briggs was rescued from his pond at Smallburgh after his granddaughter, Saskia, spotted him. Picture: Supplied by Greg RyanBarry Briggs was rescued from his pond at Smallburgh after his granddaughter, Saskia, spotted him. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Barry Briggs had been out fishing in the pond, which he had built himself during his retirement, when he fell in on June 20, at around 10.15pm.

Son-in-law Greg Ryan said it happened on Mr Briggs’ property in Smallburgh, near Stalham, and said Mr Briggs was lucky to have survived.

He said: “He was leaning over, trying to fill up a bucket when he went in face first.

“He was wearing heavy fishing gear, a big, heavy coat, hat and wellies, in six feet, six inches of water. It’s quite remarkable he managed to live through it.”

Barry Briggs was rescued from his pond at Smallburgh after his granddaughter, Saskia, spotted him. Picture: Supplied by Greg RyanBarry Briggs was rescued from his pond at Smallburgh after his granddaughter, Saskia, spotted him. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Mr Ryan said Mr Briggs, who can barely swim, struggled for more than an hour, constantly slipping below the surface but managing to pull his head above water again by grabbing hold a sapling by the edge of the pond.

Hi wife, Eileen, 86, who had been shielding, called Mr Ryan and his wife Amanda after she started to get worried when Mr Briggs failed to return to the house.

You may also want to watch:

Mr and Mrs Ryan and their daughter, Saskia, 17, drove over from their home in Swafield, and finally found Mr Briggs in the water at 11.20pm.

Barry Briggs was rescued from his pond at Smallburgh after his granddaughter, Saskia, spotted him. Picture: Supplied by Greg RyanBarry Briggs was rescued from his pond at Smallburgh after his granddaughter, Saskia, spotted him. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

He said Saskia was the first to spot him, guided by the light of her phone.

Mr Ryan said: “It was pitch dark. He had his head and part of his chest out of the water, but was too exhausted to move. Together we pulled him out and got him to safety on the bank.”

Thankfully, Mr Briggs - a retired insurance manager - did not need to the taken to hospital, and has been recovering at home.

“It was another 45 minutes before we got him back on his feet again, and we drove him back up to the house,” Mr Ryan said.

“He said he thought he was a goner. He was quite scared of the situation but so relieved afterwards.”

Mr Ryan said it had always been Mr Briggs’ dream to retire and build a fishing pond. Mr Ryan said: “He said he thought he was going to die in his favourite swim.

“This determination and fitness from years of physically hard work building the pond no doubt helped him to survive this near-death situation.”

Mr Briggs was able to use his fishing rod to fish his hat out of the pond the following day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Stupid beyond belief’ - shop owner anger as town market place to close to traffic

Showcase Gallery owner Bob White says road closures will 'kill the town' of North Walsham. Picture: supplied by Bob White

Man found dead near railway bridge

A man's body was found near a railway bridge in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The moment car ploughs over wooden posts

The car hit two low posts when entering a North Walsham car park. Image: Still from North Walsham Car Sales CCTV

Most Read

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Stupid beyond belief’ - shop owner anger as town market place to close to traffic

Showcase Gallery owner Bob White says road closures will 'kill the town' of North Walsham. Picture: supplied by Bob White

Man found dead near railway bridge

A man's body was found near a railway bridge in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The moment car ploughs over wooden posts

The car hit two low posts when entering a North Walsham car park. Image: Still from North Walsham Car Sales CCTV

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Woman who has spent decades fixing toys puts own ‘doll’s house’ on the market for £700,000

Margaret Pooley in her shop Margaret's Doll World, at her home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglian Water ordered to pay £83,000 after pollution kills ‘at least 20 fish’

Anglian Water has been ordered to pay more than £83,000 over two incidents in 2016. Picture: Archant

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

MP calling for safety improvements at railway crossing

The railway crossing on Marsh Lane, Worlingham. Picture: Google