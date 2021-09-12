Four fire crews tackle straw fire overnight in north Norfolk

Published: 1:15 PM September 12, 2021

250 tonnes of straw caught fire last night in West Beckham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2011

Four fire engines were called out to a 250-tonne straw fire at a north Norfolk farm.

Fire service crews from Sheringham, Holt, Cromer and Mundlesley were present at the fire at West Beckham overnight, after arriving at the scene in Church Road at 12.30am on Sunday.

The fire crews kept watch over the fire through the night as it continued to burn.

The fire is still burning and was left under the control of the farmer this morning.



