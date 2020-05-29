Search

Advanced search

Mast to be made 7m taller in Norfolk village for 5G

PUBLISHED: 10:03 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 29 May 2020

Plans for the extension of a telecommunications mast in Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva

Plans for the extension of a telecommunications mast in Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva

Archant

A taller telecommunications mast could soon be seen in north Norfolk as part of the roll-out of the 5G network in rural areas.

Site of the telecommunications mast in Saxthoerpe. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ ArquivaSite of the telecommunications mast in Saxthoerpe. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva

Plans have been submitted for an extension of the existing mast in Briston Road, Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height.

You may also want to watch:

The proposal also includes the installation of three antennae and two 600mm dish antennae, plus the installation of two equipment cabinets and associated apparatus and ancillary works.

The application for a prior approval determination for the installation of a 5G mobile site was submitted on behalf of Vodafone Ltd and Telefónica UK Ltd, in conjunction with Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd (CTIL). The site is in a rural area west of Saxthorpe, about 125m south of the B1354 road and 80m east of Croft Lane.

The site presently has a 15m mast, equipment cabin and cabinet and associated apparatus and development.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Business response network provides coronavirus support

'We want business actively contributing towards a better society,' says Andy Brown Picture: Anglian Water

Mast to be made 7m taller in Norfolk village for 5G

Plans for the extension of a telecommunications mast in Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva

National Trust reopening more gardens and parklands

The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed, but the car park has reopened. Picture: Archant

‘Fine, dry and sunny’ weather to continue across the weekend ahead of lockdown easing

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly

Making a safe return to your workplace

Annabel Makin Jones with her daughter at the farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24