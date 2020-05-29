Mast to be made 7m taller in Norfolk village for 5G

Plans for the extension of a telecommunications mast in Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva Archant

A taller telecommunications mast could soon be seen in north Norfolk as part of the roll-out of the 5G network in rural areas.

Site of the telecommunications mast in Saxthoerpe. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva Site of the telecommunications mast in Saxthoerpe. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva

Plans have been submitted for an extension of the existing mast in Briston Road, Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height.

The proposal also includes the installation of three antennae and two 600mm dish antennae, plus the installation of two equipment cabinets and associated apparatus and ancillary works.

The application for a prior approval determination for the installation of a 5G mobile site was submitted on behalf of Vodafone Ltd and Telefónica UK Ltd, in conjunction with Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd (CTIL). The site is in a rural area west of Saxthorpe, about 125m south of the B1354 road and 80m east of Croft Lane.

The site presently has a 15m mast, equipment cabin and cabinet and associated apparatus and development.