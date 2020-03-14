Search

Five Norfolk attractions named in national visitor experience awards

PUBLISHED: 09:28 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 14 March 2020

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little with the venue's chairman and co-founder Tim Groves. The seafront museum has won a VisitEngland Hidden Gem visitor experience award for the second consecutive time. Photo: Karen Bethell

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little with the venue's chairman and co-founder Tim Groves. The seafront museum has won a VisitEngland Hidden Gem visitor experience award for the second consecutive time. Photo: Karen Bethell

Archant

Five Norfolk attractions have been recognised for the outstanding quality of visitor experience they offer, in an annual awards scheme run by a national tourism organisation.

VisitEngland award-winner Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYVisitEngland award-winner Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now in their fifth year, the VisitEngland Visitor Attractions Accolades aim to highlight all aspects of the visitor experience, scoring attractions based on a range of criteria.

Norfolk winners were Holkham Hall, which won a Gold award; Sheringham Museum, which won its second Hidden Gem award; Broads Tours, and RSOB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve, which won Welcome awards, and Cromer's RNLI Henry Blogg Museum, which won a Best Told Story award.

Broads Tours at Wroxham. Photo: ANTONY KELLYBroads Tours at Wroxham. Photo: ANTONY KELLY

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little said the VisitEngland award paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the venue's team of staff, trustees and volunteers.

She added: 'What was wonderful was that the  assessor noticed every single change we had made and she couldn't have been more complimentary, which was a huge boost for everyone.'

Visitors admiring the displays at Cromer's RNLI Henry Blogg Museum. Photo: RNLIVisitors admiring the displays at Cromer's RNLI Henry Blogg Museum. Photo: RNLI

