Much-needed affordable homes set for village

Fifteen affordable homes could be built on agricultural land in a north Norfolk village.

Victory Housing's plans for a residential development on land off Long Lane in Southrepps, near Cromer, are recommended for approval by North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) development committee.

The plans include associated access, onsite parking provision, gardens, open space and off-site highways improvements to the Long Lane estate and Long Lane, and a footpath is proposed from the development site to the High Street.

A previous application to build 20 homes on the site was refused in May 2018 and proposals for 24 homes were withdrawn in November 2017.

The plans are recommended for approval, subject to the completion of a planning obligation to cover improvements to the Public Right of Way network.

The application will be discussed at the NNDC offices in Holt Road, Cromer at 9.30am on Thursday, January 9.