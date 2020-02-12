Search

Advanced search

Decorated shields and costumes made for town's medieval festival

PUBLISHED: 10:32 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 12 February 2020

Preparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pictures: supplied by Bob Wright

Preparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pictures: supplied by Bob Wright

Archant

Fourteenth century costumes are being made in preparation for a festival in a Norfolk town commemorating the final clash of the Peasants' Revolt.

Preparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pupils in Swanton Abbott get into the medieval spirit. Pictures: supplied by Bob WrightPreparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pupils in Swanton Abbott get into the medieval spirit. Pictures: supplied by Bob Wright

The Battle of North Walsham event could become a major annual occasion on the town's calendar.

The festival, which will take place over the July 17-19 weekend, will feature a parade through the town centre, a medieval feast at St Nicholas Church and a re-enactment of the June 1381 battle at Memorial Park.

The real battle saw the 'Fighting Bishop' Henry le Despenser of Norwich defeat rebels protesting against worsening conditions led by 'King of the Commons' Geoffrey Litster.

Bob Wright, one of the organisers, said: "The original Battle of North Walsham took place just to the south of the town.

Preparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pictures: supplied by Bob WrightPreparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pictures: supplied by Bob Wright

You may also want to watch:

"Around 120 re-enactors are lined up to take part, with a living history encampment, combat and displays, culminating with a battle re-enactment on Sunday, July 19.

"There will also be an opportunity to try archery, have a pony ride, be entertained by minstrels and actors as well as a wide range of food and drink.

"The event starts on Friday, July 17 with Cinema in the Park showing Monty Python and the Holy Grail. On the evening of Saturday, July 18 there will be a costumed medieval banquet in St Nicholas Church."

Preparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Picture shows Sarah Frost. Pictures: supplied by Bob WrightPreparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Picture shows Sarah Frost. Pictures: supplied by Bob Wright

A series of free costumed visits and workshops have already taken place in schools, and also free costume workshops to help people create appropriate clothing for the period.

Children are also making decorated shields and pupils from Swanton Abbott County Primary School and their teacher Sarah Frost enjoyed a taste of the past with Ian Pycroft, as Geoffrey Litster,

Mrs Frost said: "The children were really excited to learn that such an important event happened on their doorstep. As a school we are looking forward to forging close links with this fabulous event both as an educational experience and as something fun for the children to share with their families."

The town council is putting £5,000 towards the festival and the overall cost is expected to be £27,000, with grant money covering another £10,000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Trade plummets in town due to disruption caused by gas mains work

Market Street in North Walsham was like a ghost town on Saturday morning. Pictures: David Bale

Two wind turbines get go-ahead near North Norfolk coast

File photo of a wind turbine and inset, David Mack, who is behind one of the applications. Pictures: Archant/Supplied by David Mack

Library visitor steals purse containing cash

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him after a purse was stolen from Holt library. Picture: Norfolk police

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on the B1145 Cawston Road at Aylsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Trade plummets in town due to disruption caused by gas mains work

Market Street in North Walsham was like a ghost town on Saturday morning. Pictures: David Bale

Two wind turbines get go-ahead near North Norfolk coast

File photo of a wind turbine and inset, David Mack, who is behind one of the applications. Pictures: Archant/Supplied by David Mack

Library visitor steals purse containing cash

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him after a purse was stolen from Holt library. Picture: Norfolk police

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on the B1145 Cawston Road at Aylsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Midwife delivers a masterpiece - inspired by iconic Demi Moore photo

Midwife Cruella Jones with her artwork entitled Life Through Intervention created using discarded medical waste. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Decorated shields and costumes made for town’s medieval festival

Preparations are under way for the Battle of North Walsham 1381 event. Pictures: supplied by Bob Wright

Teenagers hand themselves in on suspicion of arson following chicken farm fire

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

30,000 EU citizens given permission to stay amid ‘confusion’ over lack of proof

Thousands of European nationals are applying for settled status under the government's EU Settled Status Scheme. PHOTO: PA Wire/ PA Images

Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry
Drive 24