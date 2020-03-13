Search

Advanced search

Seriously cute kids set to join Cromer's famous Bagot goats this summer

PUBLISHED: 16:22 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 13 March 2020

Mark Frosdick, animal control officer for the North Norfolk District Council, with a couple of the Bagot goat kids, born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Frosdick, animal control officer for the North Norfolk District Council, with a couple of the Bagot goat kids, born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

These kids are seriously cute and they will soon be making their way to join the famous Bagot goat herd on the cliffs of Cromer.

A couple of the Bagot goat kids born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA couple of the Bagot goat kids born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fourteen new arrivals have joined the district's most popular four-legged residents, while they enjoy a break away from their habitat management work, at Wiveton Hall.

The 10 nanny goats have had 14 kids and Mark Frosdick, animal control officer at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), said: 'They've been at Wiveton Hall since last week and they started kidding on Saturday, March 7.

'They were at Salthouse before that, on their winter break. Their return to Cromer will depend on the vegetation and weather, but, hopefully, it will be in May or June.'

The Bagot goats have become huge tourist attractions in Cromer and they are also used for conservation grazing by the National Trust and the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

One of Bagot goat kids born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of Bagot goat kids born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Frosdick added: 'The oldest goat we have here is about 11. We had one die last year who was 16. We don't give many of the goats names, as it would take too long, but we have named Delilah, Lucy and 99.'

You may also want to watch:

He said the goats were very hardy and fairly low maintenance.

'When we are kidding we need to be here, but once they've kidded, I just come twice a day to feed and water them,' he added.

One of the Bagot goat kids born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Bagot goat kids born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They eat brambles, docks, stinging nettles, grassy and woody vegetation and ivy. They are one of the oldest breed of goats in England and have survived since the 1300s.'

The first kids born as part of the district council's Bagot goat-breeding programme arrived last year.

The Bagots, which are listed as 'vulnerable' by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, first arrived in 2016.

The herd was originally brought in to help keep the cliff at Cromer clear. They spend the summer months frolicking on the slopes of the west cliffs and have their own themed merchandise, with proceeds re-invested in the project.

NNDC leader Sarah Bütikofer said: 'I'm delighted we had another successful breeding season and that the goats will soon be able to return to Cromer, to help us with the control of the cliff vegetation.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rises to 590 - no new cases in east of England

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Tunnels project is shedding new light on town’s medieval heritage

Archaeology student Jake Brader has been uncovering some of the mysteries hidden beneath the streets of North Walsham's town centre. Picture: Jake Brader

Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rises to 590 - no new cases in east of England

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Tunnels project is shedding new light on town’s medieval heritage

Archaeology student Jake Brader has been uncovering some of the mysteries hidden beneath the streets of North Walsham's town centre. Picture: Jake Brader

Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘She’s an absolute delight and she’s our oldest tenant’ - 100-year-old celebrates in style

Pattie Knopp celebrates her 100th birthday at Lloyd Court at High Kelling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seriously cute kids set to join Cromer’s famous Bagot goats this summer

Mark Frosdick, animal control officer for the North Norfolk District Council, with a couple of the Bagot goat kids, born in the last few days at Wiveton Hall, which will go on Cromer cliffs in the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Norfolk football club postpones match due to fears over health of players

Wroxham FC in action against Bitton AFC in the FA Vase quarter final on February 29. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Coronavirus: Hundreds failed to get advice calling NHS 111 line

Callers to the Norfolk 111 line hung up before being answered by an advisor on 525 occasions in February. Picture: Getty

Former town hall goes up for sale

Sheringham's historic town hall, which is now on the market. Pic: ARCHANT
Drive 24