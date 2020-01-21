118 new members join Labour party in Norfolk district

Despite the general election defeat, North Norfolk Labour Party has recruited 118 new members with membership now close to 600.

The increase was revealed at a packed members' meeting at Cromer community centre on January 16 by membership secretary Martin Langsdon.

Nearly half the members present were attending their first meeting.

New member Graeme Tolley, from Banningham, said: "I have been a Labour supporter for a long time but the general election result made me realise that, if I want to see a much more caring government which genuinely puts people first, then I need to help play a role in electing one, so I joined the party.

"My first meeting was great - everyone was so welcoming and there was a speaker from Unite who talked about how important union rights are for employees in small companies in rural and coastal businesses."

