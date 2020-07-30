Search

Advanced search

Woman who cared for WWII servicemen to mark 100th birthday

30 July, 2020 - 06:51
Irene Winifred Vincent, who lives in Manor House care home near North Walsham, is about to mark her 100th birthday. Picture: Supplied by the family

Irene Winifred Vincent, who lives in Manor House care home near North Walsham, is about to mark her 100th birthday. Picture: Supplied by the family

Archant

A north Norfolk woman who cared for injured servicemen during the Second World War is about to reach an impressive milestone - her 100th birthday.

Irene Winifred Vincent marks her century on August 5, and will celebrate where she lives at the Manor House care home, near North Walsham.

Son, Barry Vincent, said although family would not be able to visit her as they would have liked due to the pandemic, the care home’s staff were going to make sure it was a memorable day.

Barry said: “Because of the present lockdown the family were unable to celebrate with her as they would have liked to, but the team at the Manor are doing their best to make it a special day for her.

“We believe there will be hair dos and nail painting, and also champagne and a cake will be served.”

Mrs Vincent grew up in Birmingham, as the country was going through difficult times recovering from the First World War. When she was a girl, she moved home with her parents several times, and after attending school, got her first job at the age of 14 at Cadbury Bros in Bournville.

She met her future husband Ernest - known as Vin - when she was 15 and they got engaged when she was 16.

Barry said: “He was then called up as the Second World War began and went into the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

You may also want to watch:

“He served in France and North Africa. He was part of the Eight Army, who were the famous Desert Rats, where he was mentioned in dispatches.”

Mrs Vincent has joined the Red Cross, and was looking after injured servicemen as well as serving as a fire watcher in Birmingham.

The couple got married in 1944 when Vin was home on leave - a double wedding with Mrs Vincent’s sister. Barry Vincent was born in 1946.

He said: “Irene’s hobbies were knitting and she made many a clown and teddy for the charity stalls.

“She also started a choir called the Tamworth Ladies choir and they travelled all over Germany singing on the river boats, and also in their home city of Birmingham.”

The couple moved to Mundesley in their 80s to be near Barry and his wife Peggy, and after Vin died, she moved into Barry and Peggy’s annexe in Trunch.

She lived there for 10 years before moving to the Manor House, where she still enjoys her lifelong hobby of gardening.

Mrs Vincent has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Barry said although they could not visit, they wanted her to have a wonderful birthday. He said: “We do hope she gets her telegram from the Queen. Her family and all her friends wish her a very healthy and happy 100th Birthday, with more yet to come.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Six-year-old who captured thousands of hearts loses battle against brain cancer

Kevin and Julie Pitcher with their 'superhero' son Benny, who has lost his life to brain cancer. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘It’s perfectly safe, it’s not toxic’ - parents reassured after black powder found in park

North Walsham Play has reassured parents after black powder was found on equipment. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Six-year-old who captured thousands of hearts loses battle against brain cancer

Kevin and Julie Pitcher with their 'superhero' son Benny, who has lost his life to brain cancer. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘It’s perfectly safe, it’s not toxic’ - parents reassured after black powder found in park

North Walsham Play has reassured parents after black powder was found on equipment. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Woman who cared for WWII servicemen to mark 100th birthday

Irene Winifred Vincent, who lives in Manor House care home near North Walsham, is about to mark her 100th birthday. Picture: Supplied by the family

Scores of staff members furloughed by County Hall during lockdown, report reveals

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich and Tom McCabe, the head of paid service. Picture: Neil Perry/Supplied

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Watchdog has ‘continued concerns’ about council social care, report shows

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Town centre roads to reopen following trader protests

Bob White, owner of Showcase Gallery, leads protests against North Walsham road closures. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske