Search

Advanced search

£1,000 donation to help struggling people in town

PUBLISHED: 14:48 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 05 May 2020

Quiet streets during the coronavirus lockdown in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet streets during the coronavirus lockdown in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People in need in a north Norfolk town can now apply for small grants or supermarket vouchers to help tide them over, thanks to a £1000 donation to an emergency support fund.

Those in financial hardship in North Walsham are already receiving food vouchers or grants from the fund, which was set up to buy essential items.

You may also want to watch:

The £1,000 donation from Norfolk Community Foundation will further help those struggling in the town during the coronavirus crisis.

The fund was created by community champions, the Community Shop, which is temporarily closed, and the North Walsham Phoenix Group.

Shop trustee Bob Wright said: “The emergency grant fund is already providing vouchers or grants to those in need, but the funds from the Norfolk Community Foundation will enable this to be supplemented with essential or urgent food items too.”

MORE: ‘Shielded’ woman virtually walking to Surrey with husband for charity

For further information on applying for funding go to www.norfolkfoundation.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

How businesses in one Norfolk town are coping during lockdown

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel. Pic: Archant library

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

How businesses in one Norfolk town are coping during lockdown

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Three more Covid-19 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Seaside town to keep mayor and deputy mayor for another year

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft, left, and deputy mayor Liz Withington, right, pictured with Ladybird Nursery founder Evelyn Meakin, centre. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

£1,000 donation to help struggling people in town

Quiet streets during the coronavirus lockdown in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio of Norfolk pubs launch fine dining at home experience

Greg Adjemian and Dan Smith have launched Dine@Home at The Wildebeest. Pic: Archant

‘Impossible to prepare’ for increasing bus services after lockdown, say Norfolk operators

Bus companies in Norfolk say they are unable to properly plan for the lifting of lockdown due to a lack of information on what the situation will be. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24