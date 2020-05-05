£1,000 donation to help struggling people in town
PUBLISHED: 14:48 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 05 May 2020
Archant
People in need in a north Norfolk town can now apply for small grants or supermarket vouchers to help tide them over, thanks to a £1000 donation to an emergency support fund.
Those in financial hardship in North Walsham are already receiving food vouchers or grants from the fund, which was set up to buy essential items.
You may also want to watch:
The £1,000 donation from Norfolk Community Foundation will further help those struggling in the town during the coronavirus crisis.
The fund was created by community champions, the Community Shop, which is temporarily closed, and the North Walsham Phoenix Group.
Shop trustee Bob Wright said: “The emergency grant fund is already providing vouchers or grants to those in need, but the funds from the Norfolk Community Foundation will enable this to be supplemented with essential or urgent food items too.”
MORE: ‘Shielded’ woman virtually walking to Surrey with husband for charity
For further information on applying for funding go to www.norfolkfoundation.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.