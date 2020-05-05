£1,000 donation to help struggling people in town

Quiet streets during the coronavirus lockdown in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

People in need in a north Norfolk town can now apply for small grants or supermarket vouchers to help tide them over, thanks to a £1000 donation to an emergency support fund.

Those in financial hardship in North Walsham are already receiving food vouchers or grants from the fund, which was set up to buy essential items.

The £1,000 donation from Norfolk Community Foundation will further help those struggling in the town during the coronavirus crisis.

The fund was created by community champions, the Community Shop, which is temporarily closed, and the North Walsham Phoenix Group.

Shop trustee Bob Wright said: “The emergency grant fund is already providing vouchers or grants to those in need, but the funds from the Norfolk Community Foundation will enable this to be supplemented with essential or urgent food items too.”

For further information on applying for funding go to www.norfolkfoundation.com

