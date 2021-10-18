See inside former brewery transformed into a cottage for sale for £875k

Published: 5:56 PM October 18, 2021

The back of the property - Credit: Fine and Country

A former brewery manager's house, which has period features and a self-contained holiday cottage, is up for sale for £875,000.

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The property, in Trunch, reflects its history as part of a 19th-century brewery with period character, exposed brick and beams. The building is all that remains, with the brewery demolished decades ago.

The former Trunch Brewery Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

Trunch Brewery was opened in 1837 by William Primrose and closed in 1952. The Norfolk brewery was supposedly a pioneer in the canned beer market.

The main house's dining room - Credit: Fine and Country

The ground floor opens to a reception hall which has access to the dining room and the sitting room.

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The sitting room, which has French doors to the garden and a staircase to the cellar, has access to the study, the back hall, a toilet, and the utility room.

The kitchen in the main house - Credit: Fine and Country

The dining room, with a fireplace, leads to the kitchen and breakfast room as well as the garden room, which has French doors.

One of the main house bedrooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The first floor contains four bedrooms, two with en-suites and a family bathroom.

One of the main houses bathrooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The snug cottage was formerly the grain store of the brewery and now the ground floor contains a sitting room, a kitchen and breakfast room and a bathroom.

The ground floor of the cottage - Credit: Fine and Country

The cottage's first floor, a mezzanine level, contains a small bedroom. In 2015, the cottage was listed among The Times newspaper's top 30 snug cottages.

The first floor of the cottage - Credit: Fine and Country

The double garage contains a small workshop, there is also a tandem garage.

The front of the house - Credit: Fine and Country

The garden is landscaped, there is a summer house and patioed area, as well as a vegetable patch, orchard, and greenhouse.

The garden, facing towards the house - Credit: Fine and Country

The house is located in Trunch near North Walsham.

PROPERTY FACTS

Brewery Road, Trunch

Guide Price: £875,000

Fine and Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

