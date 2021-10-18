News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle >

See inside former brewery transformed into a cottage for sale for £875k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:56 PM October 18, 2021   
Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The back of the property - Credit: Fine and Country

A former brewery manager's house, which has period features and a self-contained holiday cottage, is up for sale for £875,000.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The property, in Trunch, reflects its history as part of a 19th-century brewery with period character, exposed brick and beams. The building is all that remains, with the brewery demolished decades ago.

The former Trunch Brewery Picture: SUBMITTED

The former Trunch Brewery Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

Trunch Brewery was opened in 1837 by William Primrose and closed in 1952. The Norfolk brewery was supposedly a pioneer in the canned beer market.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The main house's dining room - Credit: Fine and Country

The ground floor opens to a reception hall which has access to the dining room and the sitting room.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The sitting room, which has French doors to the garden and a staircase to the cellar, has access to the study, the back hall, a toilet, and the utility room.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The kitchen in the main house - Credit: Fine and Country

You may also want to watch:

The dining room, with a fireplace, leads to the kitchen and breakfast room as well as the garden room, which has French doors.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

One of the main house bedrooms - Credit: Fine and Country

The first floor contains four bedrooms, two with en-suites and a family bathroom.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

One of the main houses bathrooms - Credit: Fine and Country

Most Read

  1. 1 Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach
  3. 3 'She shouted for 90 minutes': Councillor guilty of harassing railway staff
  1. 4 Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden
  2. 5 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  3. 6 Bone found on beach by Callum, 9, may have been from a woolly rhino
  4. 7 Country park awarded 'Green Flag' for 17th year in a row
  5. 8 Pedestrian hit by lorry in Aylsham
  6. 9 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  7. 10 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'

The snug cottage was formerly the grain store of the brewery and now the ground floor contains a sitting room, a kitchen and breakfast room and a bathroom.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The ground floor of the cottage - Credit: Fine and Country

The cottage's first floor, a mezzanine level, contains a small bedroom. In 2015, the cottage was listed among The Times newspaper's top 30 snug cottages.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The first floor of the cottage - Credit: Fine and Country

The double garage contains a small workshop, there is also a tandem garage.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The front of the house - Credit: Fine and Country

The garden is landscaped, there is a summer house and patioed area, as well as a vegetable patch, orchard, and greenhouse.

Brewery Lane, Trunch property

The garden, facing towards the house - Credit: Fine and Country

The house is located in Trunch near North Walsham.

PROPERTY FACTS

Brewery Road, Trunch

Guide Price: £875,000

Fine and Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Gangway, a new cocktail bar in Sheringham, with owner William Chandler

Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Music

Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon