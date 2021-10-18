See inside former brewery transformed into a cottage for sale for £875k
- Credit: Fine and Country
A former brewery manager's house, which has period features and a self-contained holiday cottage, is up for sale for £875,000.
The property, in Trunch, reflects its history as part of a 19th-century brewery with period character, exposed brick and beams. The building is all that remains, with the brewery demolished decades ago.
Trunch Brewery was opened in 1837 by William Primrose and closed in 1952. The Norfolk brewery was supposedly a pioneer in the canned beer market.
The ground floor opens to a reception hall which has access to the dining room and the sitting room.
The sitting room, which has French doors to the garden and a staircase to the cellar, has access to the study, the back hall, a toilet, and the utility room.
The dining room, with a fireplace, leads to the kitchen and breakfast room as well as the garden room, which has French doors.
The first floor contains four bedrooms, two with en-suites and a family bathroom.
The snug cottage was formerly the grain store of the brewery and now the ground floor contains a sitting room, a kitchen and breakfast room and a bathroom.
The cottage's first floor, a mezzanine level, contains a small bedroom. In 2015, the cottage was listed among The Times newspaper's top 30 snug cottages.
The double garage contains a small workshop, there is also a tandem garage.
The garden is landscaped, there is a summer house and patioed area, as well as a vegetable patch, orchard, and greenhouse.
The house is located in Trunch near North Walsham.
PROPERTY FACTS
Brewery Road, Trunch
Guide Price: £875,000
Fine and Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com
