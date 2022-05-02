Grade II-listed cottage with holiday business on sale for £1.5m
- Credit: Humberts
A Grade II listed flint cottage situated in a plot that includes holiday cottages and a campsite has gone on the market for £1.5m.
The four-bedroom 17th century property in Cromer Road, Thorpe Market is surrounded by wooded areas and has a "successful" holiday complex of six cottages.
Nursery Farm's thatched cottage is believed to have been built in 1645 and has period features throughout.
The total plot is approximately 8.23 acres of grounds which include an orchard, pond, paddocks and woodland.
The holiday business includes six holiday cottages as well as five caravan pitches.
The current owners are now selling the business due to retirement.
Nursery Farm is only a short distance from the north Norfolk coast and nearby Cromer, making it an appealing destination for holiday makers.
The surrounding woodlands are a haven for wildlife and offer ample space for guests to explore.
Property Facts
Cromer Road, Thorpe Market
Guide price: £1,500,000
Humberts, 01603 950105, www.humberts.com