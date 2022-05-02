Grade II-listed cottage with holiday business on sale for £1.5m

8:33 AM May 2, 2022

Nursery Farm in Cromer Road, Thorpe Market, is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Humberts

A Grade II listed flint cottage situated in a plot that includes holiday cottages and a campsite has gone on the market for £1.5m.

The four-bedroom 17th century property in Cromer Road, Thorpe Market is surrounded by wooded areas and has a "successful" holiday complex of six cottages.

There are six fully-furnished holiday cottages included in the sale which are part of a "successful" business that includes five caravan pitches - Credit: Humberts

Nursery Farm's thatched cottage is believed to have been built in 1645 and has period features throughout.

The kitchen in the 17th century flint cottage at Nursery Farm - Credit: Humberts

Period features can be seen throughout the flint cottage, built in 1645. - Credit: Humberts

The total plot is approximately 8.23 acres of grounds which include an orchard, pond, paddocks and woodland.

One of the bedrooms in the cottage at Nursery Farm - Credit: Humberts

The bathroom inside the cottage at Nursery Farm - Credit: Humberts

The holiday business includes six holiday cottages as well as five caravan pitches.

The five caravan pitches have electrical outlets installed and there could be scope to create more pitches if given planning approval - Credit: Humberts

The current owners are now selling the business due to retirement.

Nursery Farm is only a short distance from the north Norfolk coast and nearby Cromer, making it an appealing destination for holiday makers.

The properties are surrounded by woodlands - Credit: Humberts

The surrounding woodlands are a haven for wildlife and offer ample space for guests to explore.

Property Facts

Cromer Road, Thorpe Market

Guide price: £1,500,000

Humberts, 01603 950105, www.humberts.com