Former failed care home goes up for sale

The Heathers, the site of a former care home in Bacton. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Former care home The Heathers has been put on the market and could end up becoming homes or holiday lets.

The 1.18 acre site in Pollard Street, Bacton has a price tag of £850,000.

It includes a two-storey farmhouse, an office building and a single-storey barn conversion, which has previously been used as seven self-contained care facility apartments.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the buildings into two family homes.

Harry Downing of Arnolds Keys, which is marketing the property, said: “This is a rare and exciting development opportunity at the southern end of the increasingly popular Deep History Coast.

“With the planning permission which was granted in 2021, it has the potential to be converted into a successful holiday letting business, or to create two very large family homes.”

As a care home The Heathers was run by Jeesal, which was also behind a number of other failed heathcare centres including Cawston Park Hospital.

The Care Quality Commission slammed The Heathers after its inspectors visited in 2020, rating it inadequate after finding "unexplained marks" on residents' bodies.