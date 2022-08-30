Curious period property with mystery rooms is up for sale for £200k

A pair of three-storey semis dating back to the late 1800s-early 1900s has come up for sale in Cromer - Credit: Brown&Co

A pair of three-storey semis dating back to the late 1800s-early 1900s has come up for sale in Cromer - with some of the rooms untouched for so long that it's not known what's inside them.

Leighton House, situated at numbers 11-13, St Mary’s Road, was last used as a 21-room guesthouse but has been left empty for many years and now requires complete renovation or redevelopment.

The condition of the entire property is so bad – and potentially dangerous in places - that selling agents Brown&Co have not been able to inspect or measure all of the rooms. It is not known when anyone last entered those rooms – nor what is inside.

In its heyday, however, the property included two grand seaside homes owned by people of sufficient wealth and status, who were able to afford to buy it with opulent features such as stained glass panels.

However, in the property’s later life, it found itself in 2015 on a red list of properties as part of North Norfolk District Council’s crack-down on empty homes.

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co, said: “This type of derelict property used to be a common sight in North Norfolk but now being able to sell something that has been untouched for decades is rare.

“Leighton House is certainly one of these rare opportunities having sat empty for many, many years.

“Whilst the property is in extremely poor order it does have a lot of possible redevelopment options from reinstating the two substantial town houses or redeveloping the whole into five or six flats.

“The site is only a short walk from the beach and various facilities the ever-popular coastal resort of Cromer has to offer.

Despite being derelict in places, the properties still boast lovely examples of stained glass - Credit: Brown&Co

“Cromer is certainly one of those coastal towns which has grown substantially in popularity over recent years and house prices have followed the increase in demand.

“When this interesting building is redeveloped it will be an exciting project and hopefully will have a hugely positive impact on this part of the town.”

An opening was made in the property’s party wall to enable the semis to be used as one large guest house, however it was thought this could be reinstated if required - subject to planning.

The accommodation includes 21 rooms over three floors. The rear of No.11 has three storeys and the rear of No.13 has two storeys. To the rear of the building is a U-shaped structure with a basement which has not been inspected.

Outside there are enclosed front and rear gardens which are heavily overgrown.

It is listed for sale for offers over £200,000.

For more information Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Mary's Road, Cromer

Offers in excess of £200,000

Brown&Co, 01263 711167

www.brown-co.com