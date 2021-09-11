Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k

Published: 6:14 PM September 11, 2021

The front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

This beachside property in one of Norfolk's favourite seaside towns is on the market for £475,000.

Situated on New Street in Cromer, this compact historic six-bedroom four-storey townhouse is mere minutes from the shore.

The front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

Previously run as a successful bed and breakfast, estate agent William H Brown called this property "charming" with tons of character.

The living room, on the ground floor - Credit: William H Brown

The wood on the outside of the property has been painted a pretty sage.

The front door opens to the entrance hall, which has access to the living room and kitchen diner. It also leads to the cellar.

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The living room features a fireplace, as well as storage and shelving, it has ornate coving and opens to the kitchen.

The dining room - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen has stone flooring, a breakfast bar, and opens onto the rear courtyard.

The cellar has a second reception room, with exposed brick and a fireplace. The cellar also contains a toilet.

One of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor contains two bedrooms, both with en-suites, as well as an airing cupboard.

Bedroom three's en-suite - Credit: William H Brown

Bedroom two is the larger, with a bay window and fireplace, and en-suite with a bath. All bedrooms are doubles.

The second floor also contains two bedrooms, also with en-suites including baths.

Bedroom five, on the third floor - Credit: William H Brown

Bedroom three is the larger, again with a bay window and fireplace.

The bathroom on the third floor - Credit: William H Brown

The third floor contains a shared bathroom and the final two bedrooms. This floor has partially vaulted ceilings.

Bedroom five is slightly larger and featured a skylight and fireplace.

The courtyard to the rear of the property - Credit: William H Brown

To the rear of the property is a small covered patio area, with gated access.

The view of the beach from the Esplanade in Cromer, just one street over from the property - Credit: William H Brown

The property is located in central Cromer, one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns, and is on its busiest street.

Located next to the Wellington Pub, this property practically has the pier on its doorstep.

PROPERTY FACTS

New Street, Cromer





Guide Price: £475,000

William H Brown, 01263 513764, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.