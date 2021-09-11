Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k
- Credit: William H Brown
This beachside property in one of Norfolk's favourite seaside towns is on the market for £475,000.
Situated on New Street in Cromer, this compact historic six-bedroom four-storey townhouse is mere minutes from the shore.
Previously run as a successful bed and breakfast, estate agent William H Brown called this property "charming" with tons of character.
The wood on the outside of the property has been painted a pretty sage.
The front door opens to the entrance hall, which has access to the living room and kitchen diner. It also leads to the cellar.
The living room features a fireplace, as well as storage and shelving, it has ornate coving and opens to the kitchen.
The kitchen has stone flooring, a breakfast bar, and opens onto the rear courtyard.
The cellar has a second reception room, with exposed brick and a fireplace. The cellar also contains a toilet.
The first floor contains two bedrooms, both with en-suites, as well as an airing cupboard.
Bedroom two is the larger, with a bay window and fireplace, and en-suite with a bath. All bedrooms are doubles.
The second floor also contains two bedrooms, also with en-suites including baths.
Bedroom three is the larger, again with a bay window and fireplace.
The third floor contains a shared bathroom and the final two bedrooms. This floor has partially vaulted ceilings.
Bedroom five is slightly larger and featured a skylight and fireplace.
To the rear of the property is a small covered patio area, with gated access.
The property is located in central Cromer, one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns, and is on its busiest street.
Located next to the Wellington Pub, this property practically has the pier on its doorstep.
PROPERTY FACTS
New Street, Cromer
Guide Price: £475,000
William H Brown, 01263 513764, www.williamhbrown.co.uk
