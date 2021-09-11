News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle >

Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:14 PM September 11, 2021   
new street cromer front

The front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

This beachside property in one of Norfolk's favourite seaside towns is on the market for £475,000.

Situated on New Street in Cromer, this compact historic six-bedroom four-storey townhouse is mere minutes from the shore.

new street cromer front 2

The front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

Previously run as a successful bed and breakfast, estate agent William H Brown called this property "charming" with tons of character.

new street cromer lounge

The living room, on the ground floor - Credit: William H Brown

The wood on the outside of the property has been painted a pretty sage.

The front door opens to the entrance hall, which has access to the living room and kitchen diner. It also leads to the cellar.

new street cromer kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The living room features a fireplace, as well as storage and shelving, it has ornate coving and opens to the kitchen.

new street cromer dining room

The dining room - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen has stone flooring, a breakfast bar, and opens onto the rear courtyard.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sheringham leisure centre announces closure
  2. 2 Man kicked in the head during assault by gang in Cromer
  3. 3 Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
  1. 4 Your Say: How was summer 2021 in Cromer?
  2. 5 Warning that 'hugely disappointing' wind farm staff move will hurt north Norfolk
  3. 6 Pride protest will be held outside Norfolk village sex club
  4. 7 Historic hotel with Churchill link marks a milestone
  5. 8 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  6. 9 Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations
  7. 10 Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k

The cellar has a second reception room, with exposed brick and a fireplace. The cellar also contains a toilet.

new street cromer bedroom

One of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor contains two bedrooms, both with en-suites, as well as an airing cupboard.

new street cromer bathroom 2

Bedroom three's en-suite - Credit: William H Brown

Bedroom two is the larger, with a bay window and fireplace, and en-suite with a bath. All bedrooms are doubles.

The second floor also contains two bedrooms, also with en-suites including baths.

new street cromer bedroom 2

Bedroom five, on the third floor - Credit: William H Brown

Bedroom three is the larger, again with a bay window and fireplace.

new street cromer bathroom

The bathroom on the third floor - Credit: William H Brown

The third floor contains a shared bathroom and the final two bedrooms. This floor has partially vaulted ceilings.

Bedroom five is slightly larger and featured a skylight and fireplace.

new street cromer courtyard

The courtyard to the rear of the property - Credit: William H Brown

To the rear of the property is a small covered patio area, with gated access.

new street cromer cromer

The view of the beach from the Esplanade in Cromer, just one street over from the property - Credit: William H Brown

The property is located in central Cromer, one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns, and is on its busiest street.

Located next to the Wellington Pub, this property practically has the pier on its doorstep.

PROPERTY FACTS

New Street, Cromer


Guide Price: £475,000

William H Brown, 01263 513764, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Cromer News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Pier.

Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Old seafront hotel site left barren and exposed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Covid-19 rates are lower in the North Norfolk District Council area than in other Norfolk districts and boroughs.

Coronavirus

Covid rates stay low in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon