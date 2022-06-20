Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction

A former north Norfolk restaurant run by the same family for 40 years has been withdrawn from auction.

The old Constantia Cottage Restaurant, on East Runton's High Street, was originally scheduled to go under the hammer on June 15 for a guide price of £750,000 to £850,000.

But Bryan Baxter, director at Auction House East Anglia, said that the owners have "decided to review the situation because they were not getting the interest they were hoping for".

"They might hold onto it, they might open it again, we don't know yet," he said.

The former Constantia Restaurant was withdrawn from auction after the owners decided to review the situation.

In 2020, North Norfolk District Council approved plans to convert the building into seven holiday lets.

Panayis and Stella Yiasimi, originally from Cyprus, bought the restaurant in 1980.

They ran it with their children, expanding its seating from 35 to around 100. Performances of Greek music by their sons’ band, the Constantia Brothers, added to the venue’s flavour.