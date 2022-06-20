News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:51 AM June 20, 2022
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google StreetView/Archant Library - Credit: Archant

A former north Norfolk restaurant run by the same family for 40 years has been withdrawn from auction.

The old Constantia Cottage Restaurant, on East Runton's High Street, was originally scheduled to go under the hammer on June 15 for a guide price of £750,000 to £850,000.

But Bryan Baxter, director at Auction House East Anglia, said that the owners have "decided to review the situation because they were not getting the interest they were hoping for".

"They might hold onto it, they might open it again, we don't know yet," he said.

Constantia Restaurant in East Runton is up for sale at auction for a guide price of £750,000

The former Constantia Restaurant was withdrawn from auction after the owners decided to review the situation. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

In 2020, North Norfolk District Council approved plans to convert the building into seven holiday lets.

Panayis and Stella Yiasimi, originally from Cyprus, bought the restaurant in 1980.

They ran it with their children, expanding its seating from 35 to around 100. Performances of Greek music by their sons’ band, the Constantia Brothers, added to the venue’s flavour.

