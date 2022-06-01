Historic town centre barns building could be brought back into use

At the Barns building at The Cedars, North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by NNDC

A disused barn at the back of North Walsham's former town council building could soon be brought back into use.

North Norfolk District Council says it is "looking for expressions of interest and proposals" from anyone interested in refurbishing and using the Barns, which is linked to the heritage listed Ceders building on New Road in the town centre.

The council has not specified what the building would have to be used for, but a 'possible layout proposals' suggests a way the two-storey building could be configured to operate as an office.

The council's notice about the building says: "The Barns were originally linked to the main Cedars House.

Inside the Barns building at The Cedars, North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by NNDC

"They are made up of a small courtyard of redundant, mainly single-storey, lean-to structures, with a two-storey barn and boundary walls facing New Road.

"Vehicle and pedestrian access is directly off New Road. The buildings are mainly red brick, and we believe they date from the late 18th to early 19th century.

"The buildings are Grade-II listed and within the North Walsham Conservation Area."

The main Cedars building, which is currently under scaffolding for refurbishment, used to be the headquarters of the town council, until it moved to King's Arms Street.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon had for years expressed an interested in opening a branch there.

But the plan never came to fruition and the district council has also asked for interested parties to put forward their proposals to bring the building back into use.

The council says any new tenant of the Barns would need to invest in the property to bring it to a suitable condition.

They say a lease of 20 years or more would be appropriate for the site.

They say: "The new tenant would be responsible for all repairs and maintenance. If there are common or shared areas outside the site, these would be subject to a service charge."

Anyone interested is asked to contact the council's estate's team at estates@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01263 516337.

Expressions of interest should be made by 5pm on Monday, June 5.