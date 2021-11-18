Stunning aerial photos show north Norfolk's autumnal beauty
- Credit: Brad Damms
Holt's country roads seem to be working hard to become known as the most picturesque in the county.
This series of aerial photos taken by drone capture the beauty of Holt's wooded landscape, with autumnal colours on full display.
The photos were taken on Tuesday by Brad Damms, a property photographer for local estate agent Minors & Brady, as he passed Holt Country Park on the B1149 Holt Road.
Mr Damms, 37, who lives in Holt, said: "I drive past the Holt Country Park most days. The trees looked amazing from the ground so I wondered what the park would look like from the air.
"I popped my drone up and it just looked awesome with so many different colours on display."
Holt Country Park is set in 100 acres of mixed woodland and is open all year round to the public.
As you can see, the woodland flourishes with colour during the autumn months.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed
- 2 North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK
- 3 Fighter jets to fly over Norfolk in tribute to fallen servicemen
- 4 Split views over plans for 350 homes on town's outskirts
- 5 North Norfolk brewery wins award for its first-ever lager
- 6 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 7 Banksy's Cromer crabs to stay put, council confirms
- 8 Work to start on replacement of Budgens following fire
- 9 Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl
- 10 North Norfolk clothing company opens first pop-up shop in Norwich