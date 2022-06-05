Sign reveals new moniker for seaside village

Guests at and residents at the unveiling of the new village sign at Walcott - Credit: Maurice Gray

A cheer went up as a new sign for Walcott was unveiled, revealing a new moniker for the north Norfolk coastal village.

On Thursday evening, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker drew back a covering to reveal the new sign, which bears the name Walcott-on-Sea.

Pauline Porter, Walcott Parish Council chair, and MP Duncan Baker at the unveiling of the new village sign - Credit: Maurice Gray

Pauline Porter, parish council chair, said: “This sign has been a long time in coming as the parish council explored various options, but finally we have got there.

“It has arrived at the perfect time for us to commemorate the Queen’s jubilee which the date on the new sign will reflect."

The scene at the unveiling of the original village sign at Walcott in 1977 - Credit: Roger Bean

The village's previous sign was unveiled in 1977 by Rev Edward Large, as captured in a photo from the era, submitted by Roger Bean.

That sign was originally located opposite the Manor House before being moved to the pond opposite the village hall.

After the unveiling of the new sign, the group moved onto a Platinum Jubilee celebration at Walcott seafront, where a beacon was lit.

The lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacon in Walcott - Credit: David Mason



