Explore the hidden history of a Norfolk town and its forgotten railway
- Credit: Ray Woolston Collection
The bad news was that these wonderful books had sold out… the good news is they are back on the market this week.
Over the last eight years Ray “Mr Stalham” Woolston has written half a dozen local history books which have sold like hotcakes.
People have been asking me, and Ray, where they can get copies of the books which feature some wonderful old photographs and stories of a different time.
“They are all gone,” said Ray, a retired printer, who formed and is now chairman of the popular Stalham’s Men Shed project – women are very welcome.
I asked if he would consider re-publishing them… and now he has.
Four of his most popular books – featuring railways of course and more – are back on the shelves this week and they are little gems.
We have:
- A Look Back at the Old Railways Stations between Stalham and Great Yarmouth.
- Stalham’s Forgotten Railway.
- Stalham Then and Now.
- Stalham – Glimpses of the Past.
Take it from me, you don’t have to come from Stalham to enjoy these picture books.
And what makes them special is that Ray, born in the town back in 1953, has done his homework and tells the story behind each photo and names most of the people… many of who he knew.
In his first book in 2014 - Stalham Then and Now - former Stalham High School Headmaster, Roy D Turley, wrote the foreword saying: “I am sure Roy will elicit, ‘I never knew that,’ from many of his younger readers, together with, ‘it was a lot better in those days,’ from those of more mature years.
“Whatever the response, I was personally captivated by the words and pictures and would recommend the book to readers of all ages,” he said.
And, as an added bonus, Ray has published a 2023 calendar, Stalham’s Lost Railway Calendar at £5.95. The photographs are great.
The books, have been printed by Catton Print, and cost £8.95 each. A £1 donation from each copy sold goes to the Stalham Men’s Shed.
They are available from Forrests in Stalham, Jarrold and City Books in Norwich, The Museum of the Broads and from Ray at raywoolston@hotmail.com.
