IN PICTURES: Step back in time to Stalham in the 1960s
From country sales and agricultural markets to boatyards, tourism and fishing, Stalham has changed enormously over the years.
But even with the onward march of time, it is still a core community at the heart of life on the Norfolk Broads.
And today we are revisiting Stalham in the 1960s.
Some of the county’s longest-established and best-known boating companies operate from Stalham’s staithe. They have delighted tourists and day visitors for many years by making Norfolk’s beautiful waterways accessible for all.
And did you know that Stalham was on the original Roman road to Caister?
It was probably a popular watering-hole for the Romans and then other, later, travellers heading to the coastal towns of Great Yarmouth and Caister.
The name of the town itself retains its original spelling – ‘stal’ is a pond of water and ‘ham’ a settlement or village.
Please enjoy these old photos of Stalham in the 1960s from our archive - we hope they bring back fond memories of this Norfolk town.
