IN PICTURES: Step back in time to Stalham in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Published: 6:30 AM July 12, 2022
A young rower crosses Stalham Staithe on March 7 1961

A young rower crossing the river at Stalham Staithe. On the other side, a pump is at work filling a bowser of some description directly from the river. In the distance, a lorry is being loaded from the mill. Date: March 7, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

From country sales and agricultural markets to boatyards, tourism and fishing, Stalham has changed enormously over the years.

But even with the onward march of time, it is still a core community at the heart of life on the Norfolk Broads.

And today we are revisiting Stalham in the 1960s. 

The view along The Street at Stalham in August 1962.

The view along The Street at Stalham in August 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

The motorcycle scramble track at Stalham on September 20, 1965.

The motorcycle scramble track at Stalham on September 20, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

The track has been lifted and the waiting room doors locked at Stalham station seen here on March 10, 1960.

The track has been lifted and the waiting room doors locked at Stalham station after its closure. Date: March 10, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

Some of the county’s longest-established and best-known boating companies operate from Stalham’s staithe. They have delighted tourists and day visitors for many years by making Norfolk’s beautiful waterways accessible for all.

And did you know that Stalham was on the original Roman road to Caister?

Stalham police station in 1967

Stalham police station with its flint and plain chequered walls was dubbed "the public convenience" by some people in the village when it was first built. Date: February 4, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Stocked up for Christmas shoppers at Stalham on November 10, 1967. 

Stocked up for Christmas shoppers at Stalham on November 10, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Stalham Engineering Co. Ltd. Date: August 3, 1966.

Stalham Engineering Co. Ltd. Date: August 3, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

It was probably a popular watering-hole for the Romans and then other, later, travellers heading to the coastal towns of Great Yarmouth and Caister.

The name of the town itself retains its original spelling – ‘stal’ is a pond of water and ‘ham’ a settlement or village.

Boats and other floating craft on the River Ant near Stalham on October 1, 1969.

Boats and other floating craft on the River Ant near Stalham. Date: October 1, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

A scene from Wayford Bridge on the River Ant near Stalham. Date: August 31, 1961.

A scene from Wayford Bridge on the River Ant near Stalham. Date: August 31, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos of Stalham in the 1960s from our archive - we hope they bring back fond memories of this Norfolk town.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

