Did you know Norfolk was home to one of the earliest fire brigades?

Stalham Fire Brigade outside Smallburgh District Council offices in 1937. The group includes: C Stannard, Mr Arnold, J Brackenbury (snr), S Lancaster, A Meale, L Spanton, T Rowe, J Catchpole, Mr Thirsk, V Spanton, JK Lowe, J Brackenbury, V Green, K Lowe, B Meale and H Sands - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

It is a fascinating book about one of the first five fire brigades in the country – and also a terrific look at life in and around the fine Norfolk town of Stalham over the last couple of hundred years.

For both residents and visitors Stalham, on the River Ant, has much to offer and now its well-known author and man-about-town Ray Woolston has edited, revised and updated a book about the fire brigade which first came out in 1983.

A story which will make you sad and reflect on dangerous times but there are also tales which will make you smile.

A boat fire attended by Stalham firefighters including Geoff Lowe, Brian Starling and Wilf Starling - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

The Labrador puppy Bronte who got herself stuck in the iron banister at her Ludham home. The firefighters came to her rescue with hacksaws and kind words. - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

The writing of the book came about by chance when Ray was talking to Kaye and Mickey MacKinnon at the jubilee celebrations and they were saying how they were trying to get Derek Farman’s book, 150 Years of Stalham Fire Brigade, reprinted.

“It had been printed in 1983 by Geo. R Reeve Ltd., of Wymondham for whom I worked for 18 years. The printers closed about 5 years ago so there was no way they could go back for a reprint,” said Ray.

Fortunately he had many of the photographs in his collection, knows Stalham like the back of his hand, so he volunteered to update the book to include information from 1983 up until now, 2022.

“This year is the 190th year of the forming of Stalham Fire Brigade in 1833 making it among the first five brigades in the country,” said Ray.

Hoorah! The arrival of the new fire engine at Stalham Railway Station in 1902 - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

A riverside fire is tackled at Wroxham by the Stalham brigade, the late Wilfred Starkings is in the foreground - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

And he would like to draw our attention to the volunteers who run the Stalham Firehouse Museum who must be congratulated. They give up their time and energy to the project and without them the museum would not survive. Get in touch if you would like to be involved.

The brigade was set up because people in general were increasingly finding that neither insurance companies, nor the state brigade, provided adequate fire cover.

Establishing a brigade was no easy business.

In 1832 landowners, farmers and traders agreed to dip into their pockets to pay for a superintendent, captain and engineer. Thanks to various schemes a pump was bought and money raised to build a firehouse in St Mary’s Church grounds.

The aftermath of the devastating fire at Hensman’s shop on the High Street, Stalham, in 1906 - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

They were up and running and then on Monday June 22 1902 a public meeting was held to decide how to mark the coronation of King Edward VII. As the talks proceeded Victor Spanton rose to his feet to say: “What we need is a new fire engine.” Heads began to turn in nodding approval.

Costing about £75 the second-hand manually operated horse-drawn engine came from the Royal Arsenal at Woolwich… what a way to celebrate the coronation.

And then… sorry we have run out of room so you will have to buy the book.

The book telling the extraordinary story of Stalham Fire Brigade - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

Stalham Fire Brigade Crew 2022. From left to right: Rachael Seaman, Crew Manager Steven Gibbs, Crew Manager Geoffrey Lowe, Simon Pimble, Nick Winter, Paul Kirby, Dave Smith and Watch Manager Michelle (Squid) Lowe - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

Ray would like to thank Derek Farman, Barry Lancaster, Nigel Dixon and Gwen Fox for photographs and information.

A History of Stalham Fire Brigade costs £9.95 and is on sale at City Books, Norwich, Forrests Newsagents, Stalham, or from Ray at raywoolston@hotmail.com.

