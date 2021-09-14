Published: 5:45 AM September 14, 2021

Eager swimmers lined up to be the first to use the £2.5 million pound Splash swimming pool opening in Sheringham on April 1, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Many people who have taken holidays in Norfolk and local residents alike will have happy family memories of the Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre in Sheringham.

It took five years to build, cost £2.5m and Her Royal Highness Diana, Princess of Wales officially opened the facility just off Weybourne Road on May 11, 1988.

Construction work taking place for the Splash swimming pool in Sheringham. Date: April 26, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Her Royal Highness Diana, the Princess of Wales, unveils a plaque to open the Splash swimming pool in Sheringham on May 11, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

There were sports courts, a café, gym and a 'tropical' swimming pool with a wave machine and water slide that provided hours of fun for all ages.

Over the years, Splash hosted events ranging from swimming lessons and lifeguard courses to birthday parties, open days and sponsored swims organised by local Norfolk charities.

The Splash swimming pool in Sheringham. Date: August 18, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Can you remember tearing down the flume water slide at Splash in Sheringham? Date: 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

The Splash tropical leisure pool in Sheringham. Date: 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

In March 2021 the demolition of Splash began and its £12.7m replacement, The Reef, is still under construction.

Splash may have disappeared but the memories live on. Please enjoy reminiscing on them by looking through these old photos from the archive.

Explore more vintage pictures of Norfolk like these and share your collections at thestoryof.uk.

Youngsters enjoy the wave machine at the new Splash swimming pool in Sheringham. Date: April 1, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Indoor trees gave a tropical feel to the cafe beside the swimming pool at Splash in Sheringham. Date: April 24, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Diana chatted with the crowd outside Splash at Sheringham when she officially opened the north Norfolk leisure centre on May 11, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters using the small slide with the wave machine on at Sheringham Splash in the 1990s - Credit: Archant Library

The shallow end of the swimming pool at Splash in Sheringham in 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Diana, Princess of Wales talked to staff at Splash in Sheringham during a visit to Norfolk. Date: May 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Her Royal Highness Diana Princess of Wales officially opened Splash in Sheringham. Date: May 11, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Splash in Sheringham during construction in 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Splash Leisure and Sports Centre under construction at Sheringham in the 1980s. - Credit: Archant Library

Eager swimmers lined up to be the first to use the £2.5 million pound Splash swimming pool opening in Sheringham on April 1, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Swimmers enjoy the pool at Splash in Sheringham. Date: April 24, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

The flume water slide at Splash in Sheringham. Date: April 24, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

The popular pool, Splash in Sheringham, where a Caribbean-style climate was guaranteed. Date: October 23, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library