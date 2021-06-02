News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle >

Rolling hills and rhododendrons: Views from Sheringham Park

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:30 AM June 2, 2021   
Sheringham Hall in 1998

A vista of Sheringham Hall in 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

Norfolk is as flat as a pancake, right? Anyone who has taken walks near Sheringham Park or explored the 1,000 acres it offers visitors will beg to differ.

Rollings vistas towards the coast and a sea of rhododendrons await visitors after they leave the pay and display car park off the Holt Road (A148). 

Walking through the rhododendron at Sheringham Park in 1994.

Walking through the rhododendron at Sheringham Park in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Walkers in Sheringham Park, March 1991 with daffodils.

Walkers in Sheringham Park, March 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Fallen logs and grassy hills make perfect picnic spots and for those who want a truly spectacular view there is the tree-top gazebo to climb.  

In 1811, Abbot Upcher acquired the land with his wife Charlotte when he was 21. He approached esteemed landscape gardener Henry Upton to advise on the land and Upton put forward proposals in 1812.

Mr Upcher never saw Sheringham Hall and the surrounding park completed because he died in 1819. 

Sheringham Hall in Sheringham Park in 1991

Sheringham Hall is a Grade II listed building under the care of the National Trust and within the grounds of Sheringham Park. Date: 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

The home-to-be remained empty for 19 years before his son Henry completed the work and moved in. 

In the 1840s Sheringham Park's renowned rhododendrons and azaleas started taking shape as part of a 'wild garden' dotted with exotic trees and plants.

Admiring the rhododendrons at Sheringham Park in 1994. 

Admiring the rhododendrons at Sheringham Park. Date: 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Most Read

  1. 1 Archaeological unit behind major Norfolk excavations to be closed down
  2. 2 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
  3. 3 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  1. 4 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
  2. 5 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
  3. 6 'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
  4. 7 MP reveals he used to live in house that car crashed into
  5. 8 What does the Norfolk data tell us about Covid easing on June 21?
  6. 9 Nine one-bedroom flats to be built above bank
  7. 10 Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

The Sheringham Estate was owned by the Upcher family from 1811 to 1986, when the National Trust bought the house and estate but then sold the lease on the residency to raise funds.

With the weather improving and more places opening their doors to visitors, please enjoy these photos from the archive of Sheringham Park and Hall from days gone by.

The Bower at Sheringham Park in 2010

The Bower, at Sheringham Park, where nature activites ranging from pond-dipping to woodland crafts will be on offer at an event being held on Tuesday to raise funds for nine-year-old Ben Taylor. Date: May 7, 2010 - Credit: Archant Library

Sheringham Hall viewed from the temple in August 1994.

Sheringham Hall viewed from the temple built by the last Upcher to own the estate. Date: August 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Taking a walk at Sheringham Park in 1995.

Taking a walk at Sheringham Park in 1995. - Credit: Archant Library





Nostalgia
Heritage
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham Coast Line Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk Live

'Unstable and dangerous' - Popular coastal path to remain closed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach.Picture: Antony Kelly

Your say: Is tourism good for Cromer?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

What we know so far about plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of F35B Lightening jets returning to HMS Queen

Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus