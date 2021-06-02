Rolling hills and rhododendrons: Views from Sheringham Park
Norfolk is as flat as a pancake, right? Anyone who has taken walks near Sheringham Park or explored the 1,000 acres it offers visitors will beg to differ.
Rollings vistas towards the coast and a sea of rhododendrons await visitors after they leave the pay and display car park off the Holt Road (A148).
Fallen logs and grassy hills make perfect picnic spots and for those who want a truly spectacular view there is the tree-top gazebo to climb.
In 1811, Abbot Upcher acquired the land with his wife Charlotte when he was 21. He approached esteemed landscape gardener Henry Upton to advise on the land and Upton put forward proposals in 1812.
Mr Upcher never saw Sheringham Hall and the surrounding park completed because he died in 1819.
The home-to-be remained empty for 19 years before his son Henry completed the work and moved in.
In the 1840s Sheringham Park's renowned rhododendrons and azaleas started taking shape as part of a 'wild garden' dotted with exotic trees and plants.
The Sheringham Estate was owned by the Upcher family from 1811 to 1986, when the National Trust bought the house and estate but then sold the lease on the residency to raise funds.
With the weather improving and more places opening their doors to visitors, please enjoy these photos from the archive of Sheringham Park and Hall from days gone by.