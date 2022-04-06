Gallery
Take a trip to this north Norfolk coastal town in the 1960s
Before the surge in package holidays took off in the 1980s we spent our summer holidays nearer to home.
Day trips to the beach were a treat and British holidays had yet to be rebranded as 'staycations'.
And today we are taking a trip down memory lane to Sheringham in the 1960s to relive those happy days on the north Norfolk coast.
For locals and visitors alike, this traditional seaside town is a special place for many.
Perhaps you remember clasping your bucket and spade and dashing down the High Street, eager to reach the beautiful beach.
You might recall the smell of the steam engines at the station or the welcome taste of an ice cream on a sunny day.
Or maybe you grew up in Sheringham and the town provides the backdrop for your childhood.
Please enjoy these old photos from our archives and we hope they bring back many happy memories.
