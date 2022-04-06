Take a trip to this north Norfolk coastal town in the 1960s

Gallery

Children playing in the sea at Sheringham beach on August 22, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Before the surge in package holidays took off in the 1980s we spent our summer holidays nearer to home.

Day trips to the beach were a treat and British holidays had yet to be rebranded as 'staycations'.

And today we are taking a trip down memory lane to Sheringham in the 1960s to relive those happy days on the north Norfolk coast.

Leisurely shopping at Sheringham during the holiday season. Shops include Pigott and Sons and the Lantern, grill and snack bar. Date: July 19, 1967 - Credit: Archant Library

Out at sea with Sheringham Lifeboat crew on August 5, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

For locals and visitors alike, this traditional seaside town is a special place for many.

Perhaps you remember clasping your bucket and spade and dashing down the High Street, eager to reach the beautiful beach.

Sheringham flint picker Mr William Grice picking a sample of flint stones for despatch to Canada on February 4, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Sandcastles on Sheringham beach on August 20, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

You might recall the smell of the steam engines at the station or the welcome taste of an ice cream on a sunny day.

Or maybe you grew up in Sheringham and the town provides the backdrop for your childhood.

Please enjoy these old photos from our archives and we hope they bring back many happy memories.

A rainy day for Sheringham carnival procession on August 2 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Papillons Tommy and Poppy, owned by Mrs G G Crawford, of East Winch, are groomed by Mandy Parker to parade before the judges at Sheringham Dog Show. Date: October 1967 - Credit: Archant Library

Sheringham Lifeboat service on August 8, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sheringham hotel known for nearly 40 years as The Bijou Hotel was renamed The Two Lifeboats in May, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Sheringham seafront on 11 April 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Caravan site at Sheringham on April 18 1961. - Credit: Archant Library



