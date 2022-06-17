News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Gold coins from Roman Empire added to 'Broads Hoard'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:16 AM June 17, 2022
Another of the aurei of Augustus found as part of the Broads Hoard. This one was found in 2019. 

Another of the aurei of Augustus found as part of the Broads Hoard. This one was found in August 2019. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Two gold coins from the days of the Roman Empire have been found in Norfolk and added to a collection dubbed the 'Broads Hoard'.

A 'treasure' inquest has been opened into the two coins, called aurei, which were found on August 1 last year by Damon Pye, using a metal detector.

Although the exact location has not been revealed, the coins were found near several other Roman coins in the Broadland District Council area, and have been added to the 'Broads Hoard'.

It is unknown when the coins were brought to Britain, but there is evidence they were assembled before the Roman conquest of the island. 

According to a record of the hoard on the Portable Antiquities Scheme website: "The lack of any coins of Tiberius implies that this hoard was assembled in the early first century AD, probably in the first two decades of the century, in the late Iron Age, and well before the Roman invasion of AD43.

"Late Iron Age staters [coins] were often debased in contrast to the very high purity of Augustan aurei."

A full inquest into the coins will take place at Norfolk Coroners' Court on July 1.

