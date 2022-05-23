Falklands War sailor remembered at town service

People lined Stalham's High Street to pay tribute to a young man who lost his life in the Falklands War.

A parade consisting of Royal British Legion members and veterans from all branches of the armed forces was held in the town on Saturday, followed by a service at the town's St Mary's Church.

The event marked the anniversary of the day HMS Ardent was attacked by the Argentinian air force on May 21, 1982.

One of its sailors, Richard Dunklerley, 22 and from Stalham, was among 22 men who lost their lives in the attack.

Jennifer Roberts, whose husband, Martin, is vice-chairman of the Stalham RBL branch, said: "The service was very moving. There were speeches by people who had been involved in the Falklands War and we heard a lot about Richard's life."

MP Duncan Baker, who also attended, said: "This was a remarkable community event and yet again shows the incredible spirit we have in North Norfolk."