Schoolboy's trophy returns home more than 100 years after race

Sally Murray handed over the cup to sport and exercise science student Calum Taylor. - Credit: PASTON COLLEGE

More than a century after 13-year-old Ralph Blaxell stormed across the finish line to win a one-mile footrace, the trophy he was awarded has been returned to his school.

Ralph Blaxell was given the gong, called The Services Cup, for his victory in an annual athletics day on April 3, 1918, at Paston College in North Walsham.

The Paston School Services Cup, won by Ralph Blaxell in 1918. - Credit: PASTON COLLEGE

Now his granddaughter, Sally Murray, has handed over the trophy to the school's archive, which is owned and curated by the Paston Foundation.

Ms Murray said: “Paston School was an important place for my grandfather, Ralph, who was a boarder here, as well as for my father who also attended the school."

Thanks to the archive it has been possible to uncover the story behind the cup.

The history of the modern-day Paston College dates back to 1606 and the formation of Sir William Paston's Free School. - Credit: David Kirkham

An 1918 edition of school magazine The Pastonian reported 157 boys took part in the sports day, and young Ralph beat 13 other Under 14s to the footrace's finish line.

"The beautiful new Service Cup, subscribed for by boys on active service, and allotted to the open mile race, was won by a representative of Nelson House – R. Blaxell – who ran in splendid form," the magazine said.

Ralph Blaxell pictured circa 1928 with his wife Doris at Grsit Mill, Potter Heigham. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY SALLY MURRAY

Ralph also won an 880-yard race on the day.

After leaving Paston, he spent most of his adult life in Potter Heigham, where he carried on a family tradition and worked in farming.

He took over the family milling business, based at Grist Mill in the village, which was wind-driven until 1937.

George Hare, who was headmaster of Paston School from 1904-1922. - Credit: PASTON COLLEGE

During the Second World War Mr Blaxell was the senior air-raid warden for Potter Heigham and the neighbouring villages.

After he died in 1984, aged 80, Mr Blaxell’s early athletic abilities were noted in his obituary.

It read: "In his early days, Mr Blaxell was an athlete and played football for a Potter Heigham team.

"He served on the parish council there and on the Poors Trust."

Ms Murray added: "I remember my grandfather being a very kind man.

"It’s been lovely to learn a little bit more about the cup that he won all those years ago.”

To get in touch with the Paston Foundation archive, email pastoninfo@ccn.ac.uk or call 01692 402334.