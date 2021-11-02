Photo gallery: Look back at Aylsham Market Place through the decades

Aylsham is an idyllic town 12 miles north of Norwich and today we are revisiting its Market Place in years gone by.

The town offers the most attractive aspects of village life in England, away from the noise and bustle of city living, while still being still perfectly located for commuting with some of the best places to visit in Norfolk nearby.

A bustling scene at Aylsham market in November 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

The view across Aylsham Market Place at an unknown date. - Credit: Archant Library

Right in the heart of Aylsham town centre lies Market Place, a hub for the community since at least the 13th century and the market continues to this day on Mondays and Fridays.

The rights of stallholders who trade at the market today date back to rights established in medieval times.

Fresh fruit and veg for sale at Aylsham market. Date: May 13, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos of Aylsham Market Place from the EDP archive.

For more vintage pictures of Norfolk please visit our online community photo archive project The Story Of at thestoryof.uk.

With their attractive and ornate facades, the historic shops near Aylsham Market Place are an important part of the town's rich heritage. Date: December 10, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

A stall at Aylsham market in October 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

The view from Hungate Street, next to Market Place, towards Aylsham Town Hall. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Aylsham Market Place in 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

The layout for car parking at Aylsham Market Place in the late 1970s. - Credit: Archant Library

The marketplace at Aylsham, showing a market stall belonging to P.M. Balding of Post Office Farm, Suffield and in the background the International Stores. Date: May 21, 1970. - Credit: Archant Library