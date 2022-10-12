IN PICTURES: Step back in time to North Walsham in the 1980s

Gallery

Do you recognise anyone at this Teddy Bears picnic at North Walsham on August 31, 1985? - Credit: Archant Library

From its historic market and pubs, to nearby ancient woodlands and ties to Horatio Nelson and the Paston family - North Walsham is a town with a rich history and heritage.

Nestled in the countryside between the north Norfolk coast and the Broads, today we are revisiting North Walsham in the 1980s.

Looking over North Walsham market in 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

The junction at Market Place and Church Street, North Walsham in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Market Street at North Walsham in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Two women enjoying a chat whilst looking at Christmas trees and holly in the Market Place, North Walsham. Date: December 19, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

These photos from our archive show Crane Fruehauf's factory floor, the Fine Fare supermarket, a tranquil scene in the churchyard and much more.

We hope you enjoy these photos of North Walsham in the 1980s and they bring back happy memories from days gone by.

The new Fine Fare supermarket in North Walsham. Date: January 17, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

North Walsham parish churchyard, a haven of peace at the centre of a bustling market town. Date: May 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Crane Fruehauf's factory at North Walsham. Date: April 8, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Staff checking baked beans at the HP Foods factory at North Walsham in May 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

A peaceful street scene at North Walsham in 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

A firefighter demonstration for 999 Day at North Walsham on October 1, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Window shopping at North Walsham in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Market Place scene at North Walsham on August 21, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library



