'Antiques Roadshow'-style event comes to cathedral

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:22 AM May 16, 2022
Antiques expert Tim Blyth from Keys Auctioneers and Valuers in the cloisters at Norwich Cathedral, where he will be one of

Antiques expert Tim Blyth from Keys Auctioneers and Valuers in the cloisters at Norwich Cathedral, where he will be one of those taking part in an ‘Antiques Roadshow’ style event on May 28. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Aylsham-based Keys Auctioneers and Valuers is to host an Antiques Roadshow valuation event at Norwich Cathedral. 

A team of leading Norfolk antiques experts will be on hand in the cloisters at the May 28 event from 10am to 3pm, which is raising money for cathedral funds. 

One of the experts, Tim Blyth, from Keys, said: "This is a great chance to quiz some of the region’s foremost experts about your family heirlooms.

"People will be able to discover more about their items, as well as receiving an assessment of what they might make at auction.

"Whether you are considering selling your items, or are simply curious about what they are, this is the opportunity to receive an expert appraisal, while helping us to raise money for a great cause as well."

Entry costs £6 which includes an appraisal of up to two items, and additional items can be assessed for £3 each.  


