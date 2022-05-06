Talk on building the medieval church is planned

Norfolk's many and varied medieval churches serve as places of worship as well as everlasting connections to our past.

But the people and methods used in their building are often still shrouded in mystery.

Now Dr Simon Cotton is planning to give a talk at All Saints Church in Gresham on the topic, titled Building the Medieval Norfolk Church - the church and its furnishings.

The church's Friends group is hosting the talk as part of a longer-term National Heritage Lottery funded project.

A Friends' spokesman said: "Dr Cotton has spent many years researching our churches and it promises to be a very interesting evening."

The talk will take place at 7pm on Friday, May 27, is free and complimentary refreshments will be served.

All Saints, the tower of which was built before the Norman Conquest of 1066, last year underwent a facelift thanks to a £140,900 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.