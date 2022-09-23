Ghost walks planned for two north Norfolk towns

Joseph Ballard will be leading ghost walks in North Walsham and Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by New Stages

Spooky stories and terrifying tales are soon to entertain people in North Walsham and Cromer.

Joseph Ballard, director of the drama group New Stages, will lead ghost walks around the towns to coincide with Halloween.

Mr Ballard, from North Walsham, said: “I’ve been leading ghost walks around North Walsham since 2015 and I’ve also presented walks for private groups around Cromer – this time we’ve got them open to the public so they can find out more about where they live.

"I enjoy embracing the past with its quirky twists and sometimes local legend is added during the walks too, when people tell me they have experienced a supernatural moment themselves.”

Among North Walsham's scariest tales originates from a street party for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

Each table on the Market Place was given a plumb pudding - except one.

The seated family dispatched their young son to collect the pudding from the corn hall on King’s Arms Loke, and he was never seen alive again.

At the end of the day, his body was found leaning against a wall in the loke.

“They can only assume he ate the pudding, there was so much of it he ate himself to death,” Mr Ballard said.

The pitter-patter of ghostly feet can still be heard in the loke, and the story is sometimes is still told to the town's youngsters as a warning of the dangers of greed.

Mr Ballard said Cromer also had its fair share of ghost stories, as the town's pier was repute to be one of the most-haunted buildings in Norfolk.

Another tale he plans to tell is that of a child who was murdered in the churchyard. His ghost is said to still haunt the place of worship, warning night-time passers-by of the dangers lurking close by.

Some say there are ghosts around Cromer's parish church. - Credit: Archant

Mr Ballard said the walks would raise funds for New Stages' community projects such as the relaunch of North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre, which will run a family panto, Sleeping Beauty, this Christmas.

Cromer's ghost walks take place on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm and 7.15pm and the North Walsham tours will be October 31. All tickets are £4.50. There is also a ‘Weird Walsham’ walk planned, for young children and their families, which explores the town’s history in a funny and engaging way.

Visit www.newstages.co.uk or call 01603 850373 to book or find out more.