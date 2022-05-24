Free 'fairy door trail' set to sprinkle some magic dust on Holt
- Credit: Danielle Booden
If you go down to Holt this summer, you may be in for a big surprise.
A 'trail of fairy doors' - an interactive art exhibition featuring children's art and writing, is to launch on June 4.
Visitors to the town will be able to follow an illustrated map of the trail to a series of 'magical doors', behind which people can find inspirational poems and quotes.
Ros Lucas, from the Friends of Holt Library, raised the idea for the trail in January, inspired by a similar project at Cary’s Meadow in the Broads National Park.
She said: "I heard about the fantastic designs and the writing produced by children, from friends.
"Looking at the digital map showing the trail in Cary’s Meadow and the wonderful impact it produced on children there, I thought it would be ideal for Holt and the visitors attracted throughout the changing seasons.
"Walking outdoors, searching for trees with doors hiding quotes, encourages children to talk to friends and family about the countryside and what they can see.
"The superb designs and writing seen on these fairy door trails also encourages children to design their own as well as to write about what they can see around them.’
The doors are decorated with designs from children at Holt Community Primary School, in collaboration with members at social enterprise Norwich Men’s Shed, with support from Holt Town Council.
Visitors to the trail can also find a new poem, The Owl Fairies of Holt, written by writer Ruthie Collins and funded by Arts Council England. The poem was inspired by species of owls in north Norfolk and the legend of the Holt owl.
Print copies of the map will also be available, illustrated by Holt-area artist Emma Blount.
The poems have been written by Fakenham Junior Primary School pupils, after taking part in a writing workshop with Ms Collins.
She said: "[The doors] are a fun way to inspire connection to the natural world, plus give communities a lift to the spirits. It’s also just fun to enjoy literature in a fresh way."
The fairy door trail is part of a broader North Norfolk trail as part of Natural Wonder, supported by North Norfolk Districted Council and Arts Council England.
A tree inspired installation made by Norwich Men's Shed members with reclaimed wood will also be exhibited as part of the trail.