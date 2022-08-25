Norfolk boatbuilding dynasty's exploits explored in new book
- Credit: Richard Batson
For a hundred years they built sturdy seafaring vessels using time-honoured skills, hand tools and a practiced eye.
And now the boatbuilding exploits of Sheringham's Emery family have been retold in a new book featuring unseen photos and anecdotes from a halcyon age of craftsmanship.
I Wanted a Boat - So I Built One has been researched and written by current family members Michael, Malcolm and Jonathan, 40 years after they first had the idea for it.
Jonathan said: “We have piles of photos, cuttings, and memories but this book aims to make them more permanent by putting them down in black and white for posterity.
“We are justifiably proud of our family history and we wanted to share it.”
The Emery's boatbuilding dynasty began around 1850 with Lewis 'Buffalo' Emery, who crafted the renown Henry Ramey Upcher lifeboat, which is still preserved in Sheringham's Fishermen's Lifeboat Museum.
But Buffalo's first boat was born out of necessity.
A fisherman by trade, he could not find a boatbuilder when he needed a new vessel for his own use, so decided to do it himself.
The Emery's boatbuilding reign ended in 1957 with the final crab boat, Charles Mark, finished by Harold Emery, Buffalo’s great-grandson.
In the decades between there was an armada of hard-working boats serving fishermen from Yorkshire to Kent built by Emery hands, eyes and brains.
Their vessels combined craft skills with seafaring knowledge and innovative thinking.
The new 80-page book feature more than 160 images, anecdotes and family reflections recalling boatbuilding ancestors, their vessels and inventions.
Among the Emery's pioneering ideas was to add motors to oar and sail-driven crabbers, and a clever way of adding propellers that avoid damage in beach landings.
The book also tells the tale of Robert 'Cally' Emery, a colourful, one-eyed character whose love of a pint did not affect his ability to make sought-after vessels.
The Emery's also made a boat which was shipped to the Falklands to ferry shepherds between islands.
The book will be available from September 1, costing £10.95 and published by Poppyland Publishing.