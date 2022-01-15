From the archive: The calendar that proved too hot to handle!

Published:
7:00 AM January 15, 2022
Cromer firefighters Mark Smith, left, and Dave ‘Hubba’ Roberts modelled a charity calendar for the town’s fire station at the start of 1996.
But, according to Hubba, the calendar was vetoed by Norfolk Fire Service at the time because there were no women in the pictures.
He said: “We had some printed and we got several orders for it but then we could not go ahead and sell them, even though the girls in the control room all wanted one.”
