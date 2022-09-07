News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Look back at life in this north Norfolk seaside town in the 1980s

Ben Craske

Published: 6:55 AM September 7, 2022
Cromer Carnival 1982 Uncle Trev and his tricycle entertain the crowds.

Cromer Carnival 1982: Uncle Trev and his tricycle entertain the crowds. - Credit: Archant Library

The 1980s was a time of towering shoulder pads and mobile phones almost as big as bricks.

Industrial upheaval rippled through the workforce, politics polarised the country and Cold War tension loomed large around the world.

But today we are taking a trip down memory lane a little closer to home and visiting Cromer in the 1980s. 

Crab boats on Cromer beach with the promenade in the background in 1984

Crab boats on Cromer beach, Mary D, Mark Richard. The Crescent and the Lifeboat Cafe, which in 1954 was known as the Poppyland Tea Rooms can be seen in the background. Date: June 4, 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer Pier in 1981

Cromer Pier Dated: January 21, 1981 - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer Budgens, 1986.

Cromer Budgens, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

In these pictures from our archive you'll see familiar sights from the pier and promenade to the carnival and crab boats.

Crab boats on the beach at Cromer with the pier and lifeboat house beyond. Date: April 28, 1986.

Crab boats on the beach at Cromer with the pier and lifeboat house beyond. Date: April 28, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Crowds at Runton Park, Cromer, are entertained by a clown on stilts during Cromer Carnival week on August 21, 1985.

Crowds at Runton Park, Cromer, are entertained by a clown on stilts during Cromer Carnival week. Date: August 21, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Check out the Regal Cinema - can you remember seeing a film there back in the '80s?

The Regal Cinema at Cromer, with Cromer church in the background. Dated February 1985.

The Regal Cinema at Cromer, with Cromer church in the background. Dated February 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

There's the old hospital and town hall.   

Cromer Hospital, dated April 17, 1984.

Cromer Hospital, dated April 17, 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Inside Cromer Hospital in 1987

Mrs Dorothy Reynolds (right) and senior enrolled nurse Mrs Ruby Nicholson in the enlarged Casualty Department at Cromer Hospital, on June 17, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

The 1984 Cromer Town Hall facade with the row of coats and arms. 

The 1984 Cromer Town Hall facade with the row of coats and arms. - Credit: Archant Library

You might even recognise someone you know. 

Cromer lifeboat members looking out to the north sea in 1982

Cromer lifeboatmen looked into the future when they watched a new lifeboat in action off the North Norfolk coast. Back (left to right) John Balls, John Lee Junior, "Shrimp" Davies. Front (left to right) John Lee, 'Little' Jack Davies, John. J. Davies Junior. Date: September 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

The Seaside Special 1989 cast on Cromer PierDated: June 1989

The Seaside Special 1989 cast on Cromer Pier Dated: June 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos from days gone by, we hope they bring back fond memories of Cromer in the 1980s. 

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

View of the east section of Cromer beach from the pier. Date: August 16, 1983.

View of the east section of Cromer beach from the pier. Date: August 16, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Signalman Peter Francis locks the points as Cromer station comes to a halt during a strike in 1982. Date: July 5, 1982.

Signalman Peter Francis locks the points as Cromer station comes to a halt during a strike in 1982. Date: July 5, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

The cast of the Cromer Seaside Special in 1980

David Ransford of the Wedgwoods is flanked by Betty Ann and Hilary in the back row and the Pat Adams Dancers - Lee Reynolds, Linda Hering, Ros Murray and Julia Burnett during a break in rehearsals for the Seaside Special 1980 Show, which opens at the Pavilion Theatre, Cromer. Dated: July 22, 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer show cast in 1986

Cromer show cast 1986. Date: September 12, 1986 - Credit: Archant Library

Hamilton Road, Cromer on August 4, 1986. 

Hamilton Road, Cromer on August 4, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer promenade in 1986.

Cromer promenade in 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer pier looking towards town in 1988.

Cromer pier looking towards town in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

A busy Cromer beach, June 20, 1989. 

A busy Cromer beach, June 20, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer Lighthouse from the air on June 6, 1989. 

Cromer Lighthouse from the air on June 6, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

The Cromer lifeboat in her shed before a launch on December 16, 1985.

The Cromer lifeboat in her shed before a launch. Date: December 16, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

The Cromer Lifeboat leaves the shed during the "Storm Force Rally" at Cromer lifeboat day on August 4, 1988.

The Cromer Lifeboat leaves the shed during the "Storm Force Rally" at Cromer lifeboat day. Date: August 4, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

The White Helmets motorcycle display team at the Cromer Carnival on August 17, 1983.

The White Helmets motorcycle display team at the Cromer Carnival. Date: August 17, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library


