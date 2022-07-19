Post-war classic cars to under the hammer in Norfolk

A 1973 Ford Escort Mexico, price estimate £45,000-£50,000 for the auction at Keys in Aylsham. Inset, Tim Blyth. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Classic cars representing every decade since the Second World War will go under the hammer in Aylsham at the end of the month, when a leading auction house relaunches its Classic Car and Automobilia Sales after several years.

An extremely rare 1970s special edition Ford Escort with a pre-sale estimate of £45,000-£50,000, a classic 1960s convertible Sunbeam Alpine and a bespoke Land Rover defender ‘Shoot Bus’ are among the vehicles which will be auctioned at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers Classic Cars and Vintage Sale on Saturday, July 30.

A 1955 MG Magnette ZA, price estimate £9,000-£11,000 for the auction at Keys in Aylsham. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

A 1968 Sunbeam Alpine Series 5 1725cc, price estimate £12,000-£16,000 for the auction at Keys in Aylsham. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

As well as cars spanning the 1950s to the 2000s, the sale will also include a wide variety of automobilia, including a Super Fina glass petrol globe (estimate £200-£250, a vintage Castrol oil dispenser pump cabinet (estimate £400-£500), a brass bulb car horn (estimate £40-£50), and a Lucas classic spot lamp (estimate £40-£50).

Tim Blyth, Keys' managing director, said: “This will be our first Classic Car and Automobilia Sale since 2015, and we have a cracker of a sale to relaunch the department.

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers - Credit: Archant

“We are delighted to have such a strong line-up of interesting cars, representing every decade since the Second World War. Some of these cars are real enthusiasts’ vehicles, and we are expecting strong interest both at the sale ground and online.”

Among the cars on offer will be a 1955 MG Magnette ZA which has been completely restored. It has a pre-sale estimate of £9,000-£11,000.

Also for sale will be a 1968 Sunbeam Alpine Series 5 1725cc which is expected to fetch between £12,000 and £16,000.

A very rare 1973 Ford Escort Mexico, completely restored and in pristine condition, is also being auctioned, and this is expected to sell for £45,000-£50,000.

Other lots include a 1986 Ford Capri Laser 1.6, restored in 2016 (estimate £6,500-£7,500), and a 1988 Mary Quant Designer mini (estimate £6,000-£9,000).

From the 1990s, there will be a 1993 Land Rover Defender, rebuilt in 2003 by Foley Overland as a ‘Shoot Bus’ (estimate £23,000-£25,000), and from the 2000s, a 2003 Porsche 911 996 Carrera 4 Tiptronic (estimate £17,000-20,000).

The sale starts at 10.30am and bids can be made both in person at Keys’ Aylsham sale ground, and online at www.the-saleroom.com.