News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle >

The dig shedding light on Norfolk's Roman past

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:39 PM August 12, 2022
Olivia Blayney sieving through ground dug up from a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Pi

Olivia Blayney sieving through ground dug up from a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They had a farm, produced ceramics and metalwork, and had "a few denarii to rub together".

But other than a hunch that they were native Britons rather than ruling Romans, little is known about the community that lived at the site of Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham almost 2,000 years ago. 

Martin Brook, director of Britannia Archeology, with some early Iron Age pottery found at a dig site

Martin Brook, director of Britannia Archeology, with some early Iron Age pottery found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The site's owner Peter Purdy and scores of dedicated volunteers have been shedding light on their lives through the Aylsham Roman Project, which has almost completed the first week of its annual three-week archaeological dig

Mr Purdy said this year's dig had already yielded more than 2,000 historical items.

He said: "We're finding mostly Roman stuff, but we have also found one very nice piece of Iron Age pot, from around 1,000BC, which shows people have been living at the site for thousands of years.

Work underway at a Roman dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Work underway at a Roman dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We've also found a few Roman coins from around 350AD with metal detectors, and some Roman glass. 

"This means that whoever lived here must have been fairly high status because it was so expensive.

"We've had no military finds at all, so we think it's Romanised Britons, who came from the indigenous population. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer
  2. 2 Community cafe closes six weeks after opening
  3. 3 Three-car crash in north Norfolk closes road
  1. 4 Aeroplane goes into inverted spin after midair damage
  2. 5 Extra trains planned for Cromer Carnival crowds
  3. 6 Drought declared in Norfolk
  4. 7 Incredible aerial photographs capture Norfolk's crystal clear waters
  5. 8 Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village
  6. 9 Landlord fined £6,000 over excessive cold at rented home
  7. 10 New garden centre shop to open within days

"We can't say it's a villa yet, but the finds are indicating the people who were living here were running the show, and the outlying areas were used as an industrial area - for pottery, growing crops. 

"We've also found some fancy pottery, so they must have had a few denarii to rub together."

Julie Curl, from Sylvanus Archaeological, Natural History & Illustration Services, cleaning an oyste

Julie Curl, from Sylvanus Archaeological, Natural History & Illustration Services, cleaning an oyster shell found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Denarii were the standard Roman silver coin.

Mr Purdy added: "We've found some beautiful finger prints on clay from a kiln.

"So you can put your fingerprints into theirs and it connects you with them. You are as close as you can get to the forgotten memories of these people. It's lovely, really."

Mr Purdy said the number of people taking part in each day's dig varied from around 30 to 80 and included many children.

After the items are found and preserved during the dig, the rest of the year is spent cleaning, cataloging and researching them. 

"Everything we've found has to be labelled and preserved for future generations, so they know what came before," he said.

To find out more, visit aylshamromanproject.com or find the group on Facebook.

Work underway at a Roman dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Work underway at a Roman dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lead pipe found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lead pipe found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Roman emperor Constans on a coin found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: D

Roman emperor Constans on a coin found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Roman emperor Constans on a coin found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: D

Roman emperor Constans on a coin found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Peter Purdy, owner of Woodgate Nursery, with a Roman floor tile found at a dig site next to Woodgate

Peter Purdy, owner of Woodgate Nursery, with a Roman floor tile found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An oyster shel found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham being cleaned to check for pi

An oyster shel found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham being cleaned to check for pigments. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham being cleaned. Picture: Danielle B

Artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham being cleaned. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Iona Folliard, Marcia Bell and Carole Lee cleaning artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nu

Iona Folliard, Marcia Bell and Carole Lee cleaning artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Artifacts being cleaned that were found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture:

Artifacts being cleaned that were found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sieving taking place at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sieving taking place at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the excavated areas at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Bood

One of the excavated areas at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Volunteers excavating a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Volunteers excavating a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some of the artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Boo

Some of the artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some of the artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Boo

Some of the artifacts found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Peter Purdy, owner of Woodgate Nursery, with a Roman floor tile found at a dig site next to Woodgate

Peter Purdy, owner of Woodgate Nursery, with a Roman floor tile found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Roman pot found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roman pot found at a dig site next to Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Aylsham News

Don't Miss

The Old Mill Bridge in the B1110 Thornage Road, Thornage, will be closed to all traffic for three weeks

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk village road bridge to undergo repairs after crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Bin collection days are changing for 90pc of north Norfolk households.

Bin collection days to change for north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Cromer seafront and North Norfolk District Council leader Tim Adams

Levelling Up bids submitted for pair of Norfolk towns

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon