Meet the woman gaining a following for her stunning photos of north Norfolk

Photographs of north Norfolk’s stunning coastlines, sprawling countryside and quaint villages have been captured by an east London woman as her "love letter" to the county.

It was a project started by Rachael Roast back in 2020 with the hopes of sharing her love for this corner of the county.

But what was only meant to be a personal Instagram account to look back at her memories, has now turned into a place where many come to appreciate the area’s beauty.

The mother-of-four, who lives near Bury St Edmunds, said: “I started it in the August of 2020, during the pandemic, because I just felt I needed a distraction and something creative to put my energy into.

“We don’t live in north Norfolk but we have strong ancestral links going back hundreds of years and I have been visiting since I was a little girl. We also visit family most weekends.

“It’s like a feeling in my chest, I feel really drawn to north Norfolk. We are hoping to move in the future."

From Blakeney to Burnham Overy Staithe, Thornham and Cley, Mrs Roast and her family can be found most weekends exploring the countryside and coastline.

During their expeditions she captures scenic landscapes and well-known north Norfolk landmarks.

Mrs Roast, who grew up in east London, said: “I think what I love most is the sea, salt marshes and the endless skies. The colours are stunning.

“I know not everywhere is as scenic as Blakeney or Holkham, but each north Norfolk location is beautiful in its own way.

“I always find something else to fall in love with.”

Mrs Roast’s Instagram account, which she has named Normal for North Norfolk, has now gathered a following of 7,150 people.

She added: “It’s just lovely to share something that you’re really passionate about.

“It’s my love letter to north Norfolk and my way of sharing what is important to us as a family and for other people to see it and visit themselves.”

