News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle

Promotion

Is now a good time to remortgage?

Author Picture Icon

Charles Bliss

Published: 6:15 AM March 16, 2021   
Models of a wooden house and the word 'remortgage' on wooden block.

Ask the expert at Smith & Pinching about remortgaging in Norfolk in 2021 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We’ve lived in our house for 10 years and have a current mortgage. With the increases in house prices over the past six months, I’m wondering if it might be worth remortgaging at this point. Are we likely to get a better rate? We don’t want to increase our borrowing, but it would be good to reduce our monthly repayments, if possible.

Financial planner sitting at desk

Diane Fish, Mortgage and Equity Release Adviser with Smith & Pinching - Credit: Smith & Pinching

Diane Fish of Smith & Pinching responds:

It is certainly a good idea to review your mortgage arrangements regularly – ideally every two to five years – to see if you can get a better deal. The first review often happens when you reach the end of a benefit period such as a fixed rate, but whatever arrangement you put in place should be reviewed on an ongoing basis: what was appropriate for your circumstances 10 years ago may no longer be suitable for you now. It always amazes me that people review the premiums they pay for their house and car insurance but rarely review their most significant monthly expenditure – their mortgage repayments.

I can’t say for definite if you can get a better deal without looking at your existing mortgage contract, but there may well be ways that we can reduce your monthly outlay, such as extending the term, as well as looking at a lower interest rate. Mortgage rates 10 years ago were changing on a regular basis and there were a number of fixed-rate deals around that became expensive once their initial fixed-rate period had ended.

When looking at rates and deals, it’s important to compare like for like: rates, criteria and products are changing all the time. Currently, two and five-year fixed rates are very competitive and popular given the current long-term uncertainties due to the pandemic.

It could be you need flexibility for future life changes, so ‘porting’ and ‘overpayments’ could be important. It’s really important to shop around, as rates vary from lender to lender. An independent mortgage adviser will do all the work for you and will look at what suitable deals are available. He or she may also potentially locate deals that are not accessible by individuals – although you should note that there may be deals available direct from lenders that an adviser does not have access to.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up payments on your mortgage. There will be a fee for the mortgage advice. The precise amount will depend upon your circumstances, and the type of lending taken. Smith & Pinching’s minimum advice fee is £700. Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.

For more information, please visit www.smith-pinching.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  2. 2 Seaside town to get first ever community fridge
  3. 3 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
  1. 4 Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'
  2. 5 Revealed: Which Norfolk towns and villages will get new fibre internet?
  3. 6 Rare first edition of Winnie the Pooh novel going under the hammer
  4. 7 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
  5. 8 Norfolk castles and priory to be used for 'escape room' games
  6. 9 Your questions answered over safety and side effects of Covid vaccines
  7. 10 Fallen tree closes part of road between Norwich and Holt
Personal Finance
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. 

Video

WATCH: Drone footage shows demolition of leisure centre

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, who are converting this building on the Norwich

Food and Drink

Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Orchard Gardens owner Alison Starling (left).

Pubs eager to reopen despite concerns over unpredictable April weather

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A view of Cromer. There has been strong demand for property along the north Norfolk coast as well as

'I wouldn't want to do it again': How Cromer weathered a year of pandemic

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon