News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle

Promotion

How does a smaller deposit affect mortgage offers?

Author Picture Icon

Charles Bliss

Published: 7:30 AM June 8, 2021   
Home budget, family finance with piggy bank

Ask the expert at Smith and Pinching about the new 5pc mortgage deposit scheme - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My boyfriend and I have been saving for a deposit to buy a small house or flat and have managed to put enough together for a 10pc deposit – but we have read that mortgages can now be provided with just 5pc and a government guarantee. Should we keep the rest of our money for furniture or would it be better to use the whole 10pc as a deposit at this stage?

Financial planner sitting at desk

Diane Fish, Mortgage and Equity Release Adviser with Smith & Pinching - Credit: Smith & Pinching

Diane Fish of Smith & Pinching responds:

It is certainly the case that mortgage lenders are beginning to offer loans with deposits at as little as 5pc. These are available not only as part of the mortgage guarantee scheme introduced by the government in its March 2021 Budget but also from other lenders, giving those with small deposits a reasonable choice of provider. However, the important thing to know is that interest rates on a low deposit mortgage tend to be higher than rates for mortgages with larger deposits and the range of deals available will increase if you have a larger deposit.

The government scheme offers a guarantee to the lender in the event of them having to force the sale of your property and it generating less than their investment in it – known as negative equity. If you were unable to pay, forcing repossession, the lender would call upon the guarantee to fill any shortfall. It’s important to understand that the aim of the scheme is not to pay your mortgage for you, nor will it prevent repossession if you can’t make your repayments.

When you apply for a mortgage, the lender will base what they offer on what you can afford to repay – and smaller deposits will normally mean larger repayments.

Finding the right mortgage for you is a delicate balance of what you need to borrow and what you can afford to repay each month. I recommend that you speak with an independent mortgage adviser to get an understanding of what is available to you and what difference a smaller deposit may make to your repayments.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up payments on your mortgage. There will be a fee for the mortgage advice. The precise amount will depend upon your circumstances, and the type of lending taken. Smith & Pinching’s minimum mortgage advice fee is £700. Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.

For more information, please visit www.smith-pinching.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 'Bitter disappointment' at ruling on 110 new homes
  2. 2 Extinction Rebellion protest over rising sea levels planned for Cromer
  3. 3 'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire
  1. 4 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
  2. 5 'It's been my baby': Owners tell why they are selling £1.8m hotel
  3. 6 Covid rates rise in parts of region - but hospital cases remain low
  4. 7 7 of the best places to get ice cream in Norfolk
  5. 8 Nine of the best hotels in Norfolk
  6. 9 Budding 8-year-old engineer gets a tour a Bacton Gas terminal
  7. 10 Warning over scam Hermes redelivery texts
Personal Finance
North Norfolk News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Your top north Norfolk chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the new townhouses will look like. 

New townhouses approved for seafront spot

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Charles Gibbons and his winning 1964 Jaguar at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day.

Stunning Jaguar scoops award at classic cars day

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Seahenge: The internationally-famous timber circle discovered at Holme in the 1990s.

Archaeological unit behind major Norfolk excavations to be closed down

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon