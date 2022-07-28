News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Lifestyle

Promotion

Can I get a Buy to Let mortgage for a rental property?

Logo Icon

Diane Fish

Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2022
House key on a house shaped key chain with green wooden home concept for real estate, moving home or

Ask the expert at Smith & Pinching about Buy to Let mortgages - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I have inherited £100,000 from my grandmother and would like to use it to buy a house to rent out. I will need to borrow about another £100,000. My husband and I have a joint mortgage on our home which we’ve been paying back for 15 years. Can I get a mortgage for the rental property?

Diane Fish, mortgage and equity release adviser with Smith & Pinching

Diane Fish, mortgage and equity release adviser with Smith & Pinching - Credit: Smith & Pinching

Diane Fish of Smith & Pinching responds:

The mortgage you would require for this type of purchase would be a Buy to Let mortgage. Unlike a standard residential loan, Buy to Let mortgages are unregulated, therefore there is no protection via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. This should not necessarily stop you from carrying out your plans, but it is an important point to consider.

Buy to Let lending is based primarily on overall ‘loan to value’ and normally you would need at least a 25pc deposit, which you have. Then the gross rental income (before any letting fees, etc.) will need to be sufficient to cover the loan required. Lenders in this lending arena will have their own ways of assessing this. Personal income from employment/self-employment will also be a factor as some lenders have minimum requirements. Age may play a part; some lenders have upper age limits, others do not. Some lenders require you to be a residential homeowner, others do not.

Buy to Let lending is repaid on an interest-only basis or a capital and interest (repayment) basis. Many landlords choose interest only with the repayment vehicle being the sale of the property in the future. While they own the property, they are benefiting from rental income and potentially the property increasing in value. However, this situation is reversed if a suitable tenant cannot be found and/or the property loses value and is worth less than the outstanding capital when the owner wants to sell.

It is worth mentioning that there is an additional Stamp Duty payment on Buy to Let/second homes, potential Capital Gains Tax liability on the eventual sale of the property and personal tax implications. Before buying this type of property I recommend you seek your accountant’s advice as well as consulting an independent mortgage adviser.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up payments on your mortgage. We do not offer deals that you can only obtain by going direct to a lender. There will be a fee for the mortgage advice. The precise amount will depend upon your circumstances, and the type of lending taken. Smith & Pinching’s minimum advice fee is £950. Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.

For more information, please visit www.smith-pinching.co.uk

Personal Finance
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Vernon Arms in Southrepps.

Village pub listed for sale for £895,000

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The sunken gardens in Cromer.

Beachside rats targets of burrow baiting effort

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Newbuild housing going up in Norfolk, inset, North Norfolk District Council

Retirees behind district's soaring housing prices, report finds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
One of the creatures that lives in the Gullies, an underwater area north of Sheringham.

Gallery

Otherworldly photos reveal 'incredible' rarely-seen part of Norfolk

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon