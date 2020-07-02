Search

Advanced search

SHERINGHAM SHOAL Offshore Wind Farm Operated by Equinor Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 Application for Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm (sHsow) Maintenance Activities - Transmission

PUBLISHED: 12:02 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 02 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Richard Sykes, HSE Manager at Scira Offshore Energy Limited, Edgar Road, Walsingham, NR22 6EJ has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake cable repair/replacement works and cable remedial burial works within the SHSOW export cable corridor. These works are part of the SHSOW operation and maintenance programme Plans showing the position of the works, along with copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-registerPlans showing the position of the works, along with copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

SHERINGHAM SHOAL Offshore Wind Farm Operated by Equinor

Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 Application for Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm (sHsow) Maintenance Activities - Transmission

Notice is hereby given that Richard Sykes, HSE Manager at Scira Offshore Energy Limited, Edgar Road, Walsingham, NR22 6EJ has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake cable repair/replacement works and cable remedial burial works within the SHSOW export cable corridor. These works are part of the SHSOW operation and maintenance programme Plans showing the position of the works, along with copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-registerPlans showing the position of the works, along with copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

You may also want to watch:

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: • Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement .org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC _REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the ‘make a representation&apos; section of case reference MLA/2020/00096;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: • By email to marine.consents@marine management.org.uk; or alternatively • By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

During the period of alternative working practices in relation to Covid-19, it is the MMO’s strong preference that representations are sent to us electronically, either to the MMO&apos;s Public Register or via email

In all cases, correspondence must: • Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice published on 2nd July 2020; • Quote the case reference; and • Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

www.sheringhamshoal.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Stupid beyond belief’ - shop owner anger as town market place to close to traffic

Showcase Gallery owner Bob White says road closures will 'kill the town' of North Walsham. Picture: supplied by Bob White

Man found dead near railway bridge

A man's body was found near a railway bridge in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The moment car ploughs over wooden posts

The car hit two low posts when entering a North Walsham car park. Image: Still from North Walsham Car Sales CCTV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Stupid beyond belief’ - shop owner anger as town market place to close to traffic

Showcase Gallery owner Bob White says road closures will 'kill the town' of North Walsham. Picture: supplied by Bob White

Man found dead near railway bridge

A man's body was found near a railway bridge in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The moment car ploughs over wooden posts

The car hit two low posts when entering a North Walsham car park. Image: Still from North Walsham Car Sales CCTV

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Country estate reopens for pre-booked visits

Mannington Hall is part of the estate. Picture: Archant

Row as councillor claims oversight group being ‘bypassed’ by rival panel

A row over claims scrutiny was being bypassed broke out at a Norfolk council meeting, after members objected to an informal panel assessing housing policies. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘It will put shops out of business’ - town traders fury over road closures

North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Travel agents see demand soar for an escape from lockdown

Nicholas Lee, who runs Broadland Travel. Pic: submitted

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan