Search

Advanced search

NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL LOCAL GOVERNMENT (MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ACT 1976 IMPLEMENTATION OF REVISED HACKNEY CARRIAGE AND PRIVATE HIRE POLICY AND HANDBOOK (EDITION 4)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that North Norfolk District Council, acting in their capacity of the Licensing Authority, intend to implement a revision to the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Policy and Handbook. The authority has adopted the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976,

Public Notice

NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL LOCAL GOVERNMENT (MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ACT 1976 IMPLEMENTATION OF REVISED HACKNEY CARRIAGE AND PRIVATE HIRE POLICY AND HANDBOOK (EDITION 4)

You may also want to watch:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that North Norfolk District Council, acting in their capacity of the Licensing Authority, intend to implement a revision to the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Policy and Handbook. The authority has adopted the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, Part II, Section 45; The Town Police Clauses Act 1847, Section 68 and the Public Health Act 1875, Section 171. This took effect from 1 April 1997. North Norfolk District Council adopted the Conditions contained in this handbook at a meeting of its Executive Committee on 14 June 2001. Certain additions and updates have been made since then. We review our Taxi Policy and Handbook every 3 years. As an authority, we have followed good practice guidelines. The third Edition was last amended and published in 2012. No amendments were made to the policy when it was reviewed in 2015 and 2018.

Any person who wishes to make any objections or representations in respect of the proposal should do so in writing before 24 August 2020 to Mrs Tracy Howard, Public Protection and Commercial Manager, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer NR27 9EN, or by email to: public.protection@north-norfolk.gov.uk This information is also available to public inspection (free of charge) on the Councils website https://www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/licensing/taxi-licence/taxi-policy-and-handbook-public-consultation/

Dated this 25th day of June 2020

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared on Thursday, June 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It’s a lot of pressure’ - pub hopes to reopen in garden marquees

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Owner Alison Starling and manager Nick Garland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Free parking offered after supermarket fire

North Norfolk District Council leader, Sarah Bütikofer, and councillor Richard Kershaw, discuss aiding the town after the Budgens of Holt fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared on Thursday, June 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It’s a lot of pressure’ - pub hopes to reopen in garden marquees

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Owner Alison Starling and manager Nick Garland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Free parking offered after supermarket fire

North Norfolk District Council leader, Sarah Bütikofer, and councillor Richard Kershaw, discuss aiding the town after the Budgens of Holt fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘Soul-destroying’ - Family-run entertainment centre on not being able to fully reopen

JR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared on Thursday, June 25 Picture: Chris Bishop

Warnings of ‘cows stood in slurry’ as MP makes welfare promise

Fears over poor animal welfare standards which see cows stood in slurry on vast concrete lots have been highlighted in a debate on post-Brexit trade negotiations. Pictured, dairy cows in the Waveney valley. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Pop up’ post office will operate in Holt following supermarket fire

Firefighters at work after the massive blaze at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY