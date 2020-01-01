NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL LOCAL GOVERNMENT (MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ACT 1976 IMPLEMENTATION OF REVISED HACKNEY CARRIAGE AND PRIVATE HIRE POLICY AND HANDBOOK (EDITION 4)

Public Notice Archant

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that North Norfolk District Council, acting in their capacity of the Licensing Authority, intend to implement a revision to the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Policy and Handbook. The authority has adopted the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Notice

NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL LOCAL GOVERNMENT (MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ACT 1976 IMPLEMENTATION OF REVISED HACKNEY CARRIAGE AND PRIVATE HIRE POLICY AND HANDBOOK (EDITION 4)

You may also want to watch:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that North Norfolk District Council, acting in their capacity of the Licensing Authority, intend to implement a revision to the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Policy and Handbook. The authority has adopted the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, Part II, Section 45; The Town Police Clauses Act 1847, Section 68 and the Public Health Act 1875, Section 171. This took effect from 1 April 1997. North Norfolk District Council adopted the Conditions contained in this handbook at a meeting of its Executive Committee on 14 June 2001. Certain additions and updates have been made since then. We review our Taxi Policy and Handbook every 3 years. As an authority, we have followed good practice guidelines. The third Edition was last amended and published in 2012. No amendments were made to the policy when it was reviewed in 2015 and 2018.

Any person who wishes to make any objections or representations in respect of the proposal should do so in writing before 24 August 2020 to Mrs Tracy Howard, Public Protection and Commercial Manager, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer NR27 9EN, or by email to: public.protection@north-norfolk.gov.uk This information is also available to public inspection (free of charge) on the Councils website https://www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/licensing/taxi-licence/taxi-policy-and-handbook-public-consultation/

Dated this 25th day of June 2020